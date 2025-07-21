What To Know About Scallions Vs Shallots Before You Swap Them

Scallions and shallots are both mild, oniony vegetables that lend a zing to salads and help build the base of many recipes when cooked, but there are some key differences in their flavor that you should consider before swapping them. Let's take a closer look at both alliums. Scallions, which are also called green onions, depending on where in the United States you're based, are whole onions that are harvested very young. Scallions have a green stalk and no discernible bulb. They are not the same as spring onions, which are also whole young onions, just harvested later so they sport a small bulb. Unless you're in the United Kingdom, that is, where spring onions and scallions are the same thing. Confused? It seems like everyone is.

For the purposes of this article, though, when we say "scallion," we're talking about the bulb-free, immature onions that look a little like skinny leeks. They have a distinctly oniony flavor but are milder than fully grown white or brown onions. The white ends of scallions contain the most flavor, but the whole plant is edible and can be eaten raw or cooked. Although discarded by many, the grassy, fresh green tops are often used in Asian cooking. Shallots, on the other hand, are not onions at all. They're just a close relative. Shallots are smaller and less uniformly round than onions, but they have a similar papery skin that's a beautiful bronze color. Their delicate flesh ranges from a warm gray to magenta. Shallots are sweeter than onions and scallions and are sometimes described as tasting like onion and garlic combined. This cousin of the onion is closely associated with French cooking, including in dressings and sauces (like this flavorful red wine sauce).