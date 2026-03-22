Swap Out The Salmon And Try Blackening This Tender, Flaky White Fish Instead
There's nothing quite like a fresh piece of salmon, especially one from icy Alaskan waterways in high season. From Chinook (king) salmon to sockeye, coho, pink, and chum, they're striking creatures both in the water and on your plate. Salmon has been part of the coastal culture in the Pacific Northwest for centuries, so it's hard for a Pacific Northwester as myself to admit that there's actually a fish that's just as good as salmon when blackened and sizzled in a pan — grouper.
Grouper is a flaky white fish that's moist and tender when cooked properly, and bold, smoky, and spicy with the right seasonings. It's common for salmon to get the classic blackened treatment, but grouper? Not so much — until you realize how easy it is to make and how spectacularly tasty it is to eat. Grouper is an excellent choice for blackening due to it's mild taste and slightly sweet flesh, which complements the vibrant blackening spices. The white meat tends to be sturdy and firm, holding up to the high heats required.
Blackened grouper is easily cooked on a grill or in an oven, but many folks, myself included, prefer stovetop sizzling. That's also the method of choice for an easy cast-iron blackened grouper recipe from Tasting Table recipe creator Michelle McGlinn. Follow along here for an overview of how McGlinn makes the magic happen.
Creating pan-fried blackened grouper
The bold flavors of blackened fish can vary per chef, but generally include paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, thyme, salt, black pepper, and sometimes a pinch of cayenne and/or celery salt. Those are the components of choice for McGlinn's blackening mixture, which, when combined with butter and pan-cooked over high heat, mimics the smoky taste of grill-cooked fish. "When done correctly," she explains, "blackened foods should have a unique, robust flavor, perfect for pairing with bright, flavorful sides."
After compiling a blackening seasoning, it's time to coat the grouper filets. Pat the filets completely dry, then generously coat with the seasoning on both sides. Melt four tablespoons of butter in a medium-heated skillet (preferably cast iron for heat retention and even distribution). When it bubbles (not burns), add the coated grouper, skin side down, and sear for about three minutes. You'll be looking for that deep, dark blackened crust to form.
Next, flip the filet to the other side and cook for another three minutes, or as long as it takes to thoroughly cook the fish. Then you're done: Just carefully remove your blackened beauty from the pan and transfer to a platter. Do the same for any additional filets and get ready for a smoky, spicy dinner party. If grouper is in short supply where you live, it's easy to use this recipe for making blackened sea bass, snapper, or halibut.