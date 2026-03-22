Swap Out The Salmon And Try Blackening This Tender, Flaky White Fish Instead

There's nothing quite like a fresh piece of salmon, especially one from icy Alaskan waterways in high season. From Chinook (king) salmon to sockeye, coho, pink, and chum, they're striking creatures both in the water and on your plate. Salmon has been part of the coastal culture in the Pacific Northwest for centuries, so it's hard for a Pacific Northwester as myself to admit that there's actually a fish that's just as good as salmon when blackened and sizzled in a pan — grouper.

Grouper is a flaky white fish that's moist and tender when cooked properly, and bold, smoky, and spicy with the right seasonings. It's common for salmon to get the classic blackened treatment, but grouper? Not so much — until you realize how easy it is to make and how spectacularly tasty it is to eat. Grouper is an excellent choice for blackening due to it's mild taste and slightly sweet flesh, which complements the vibrant blackening spices. The white meat tends to be sturdy and firm, holding up to the high heats required.

Blackened grouper is easily cooked on a grill or in an oven, but many folks, myself included, prefer stovetop sizzling. That's also the method of choice for an easy cast-iron blackened grouper recipe from Tasting Table recipe creator Michelle McGlinn. Follow along here for an overview of how McGlinn makes the magic happen.