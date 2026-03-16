Florida Oranges Are On The Decline In 2026 — Why You Might Not See Them At The Grocery Store

When reaching for vibrant fresh oranges or chilled cartons of OJ in your local supermarket, it's quite likely that citrusy goodness originated in California or Florida. Those two states produce the lion's share of citrus in the United States, though Arizona and Texas bring some action to the market as well. But statistics can vary, sometimes considerably, based on external circumstances. That's exactly why Florida oranges, once the reigning kingdom of citrus royalty in the U.S., are on the decline.

Orange groves are intrinsically tied to Florida's agricultural identity, with the state bringing about 70% of the nation's oranges to market prior to 2014. In recent years, however, a historic downturn has created disappearing groves and dramatically falling production, with some growers scaling back or even throwing in the towel, so to speak. It's not a total wipeout, with the U.S. Department of Agriculture still forecasting Florida production at about 12 million boxes of oranges for the 2025-2026 season — but it's still historically one of the lowest harvests in over a century.

Depending on where you live or how conditions develop, Florida oranges may be much harder to find in grocery stores this year, or you may not see them at all. Instead, your citrus cravings may be filled by California. The primary reasons for Florida's tumble from the citrus throne come down to three things: hurricanes, farmland reduction, and especially, an extremely insidious blight known as "citrus greening." Here's a deeper look into those issues, and how they may play out in grocery carts across America in 2026.