The Store-Bought Addition For Creamier, Cheesier Mashed Potatoes

While you may have dressed up a plate of mashed potatoes with grated cheese, there's an even better way to invite the cheesy addition to your recipe. A creamy garlic mashed potatoes dish can be made even more decadent with tangy beer cheese. Stirring beer cheese directly into a pot of spuds is a clever way to use the complex ingredient and builds the kind of side dish that can easily pair with any protein — or simply be enjoyed by the spoonful as a snack.

For this easy upgrade, stir a few tablespoons of pre-made beer cheese directly into a warm pot of potatoes. The addition plays well with butter and sour cream, and beer cheese-enhanced potatoes can be further gussied up with chopped scallions, a sprinkle of fresh garden herbs, or candied bacon. For extra decadence, add a final garnish of cheese to send this cozy recipe to new heights of comfort food. You may want to make more than what you think you'll need for dinner, as this is a side dish that disappears quickly.