Jamie Oliver Would Make This Nostalgic Dish His Last Meal
While it may be considered slightly morbid, people love to ask what your final meal would be. It's a fun question to consider, especially for those who make a career out of food, and sometimes the answer can be quite telling. We know what plenty of celebrity chefs' last meals would be, like Jacques Pépin's simple selection of bread and butter or Tom Colicchio's beloved Sunday gravy, but it's always entertaining to learn more about those answers. For Jamie Oliver, in particular, his last meal would be one rooted in nostalgia and comfort.
Speaking to Parade in 2025, Oliver revealed what he'd want to eat for his final meal, and it's full of family memories. His last meal would be one of his mother's roast dinners. Oliver describes his mother's roast dinners of the past, saying, "It could have been a chunk of beef or lamb or chicken or whatever, with all the trimmings, all the little sauces and salsas." Oliver also mentions that there were always some strange but wonderful sauces to accompany the roasts, like red sauce or gravy, and the various sauces were always homemade. Oliver continues to describe his ideal and sentimental scene, with his father carving the roast at the end of the table and others comfortably passing dishes around the table to share.
The final meal question often has an evolving answer
It should be noted that way back in 2007, Oliver had a vastly different answer to the same question. In part of Melanie Dunea's My Last Supper project, the British chef's meal is still comforting, but a far cry from an English Sunday roast dinner with his parents. Younger Oliver's ideal final meal was a giant pot of spaghetti all'arrabbiata that he made himself, made with not one but three different types of chilis. He calls it a perfect comfort food, referring to the spicy pasta dish as "soft, sweet, and silky." For dessert, Oliver wanted cold homemade rice pudding, served with warm caramelized peaches on top for a nice temperature contrast.
Jamie Oliver's favorite pantry spice is a type of chili pepper, so it's no surprise that his answer almost 20 years ago was something both comforting and spicy. While it may be a bit confusing that Oliver had two different answers for the same question, we must remember that people are allowed to change their minds, especially as the years go on and our life experiences inform our perspectives. We might never know exactly what changed his mind from silky, spicy spaghetti to a comforting family roast. But maybe as we age, we yearn more for our comforting childhood experiences and lean into nostalgia.