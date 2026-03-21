Jamie Oliver Would Make This Nostalgic Dish His Last Meal

While it may be considered slightly morbid, people love to ask what your final meal would be. It's a fun question to consider, especially for those who make a career out of food, and sometimes the answer can be quite telling. We know what plenty of celebrity chefs' last meals would be, like Jacques Pépin's simple selection of bread and butter or Tom Colicchio's beloved Sunday gravy, but it's always entertaining to learn more about those answers. For Jamie Oliver, in particular, his last meal would be one rooted in nostalgia and comfort.

Speaking to Parade in 2025, Oliver revealed what he'd want to eat for his final meal, and it's full of family memories. His last meal would be one of his mother's roast dinners. Oliver describes his mother's roast dinners of the past, saying, "It could have been a chunk of beef or lamb or chicken or whatever, with all the trimmings, all the little sauces and salsas." Oliver also mentions that there were always some strange but wonderful sauces to accompany the roasts, like red sauce or gravy, and the various sauces were always homemade. Oliver continues to describe his ideal and sentimental scene, with his father carving the roast at the end of the table and others comfortably passing dishes around the table to share.