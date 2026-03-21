Give Honey A Break And Let This Glaze Give Ham A Tangier Flavor

Making a ham with an apricot glaze is much the same as using a honey glaze, which means following a few basic guidelines to get a ham that's moist inside with a shiny outside. Working with a pre-cooked ham means you're really just reheating it rather than cooking it, but even then, adding your glaze too soon will result in a burnt glaze rather than a nicely caramelized one.

The best idea is to start the cooking process without the glaze, but covering the ham tightly with tin foil to lock in moisture. This is particularly important with spiral-cut ham, which can easily dry out.

With the ham in the oven, you have time to make the glaze. Add all of the ingredients to a small saucepan over medium heat and whisk well. Once the mixture comes to the boil, you can remove it from the heat. If you are using an apricot preserve that has large pieces of fruit, you'll need to blend it to a smoother texture before making the glaze.

The best time to glaze your ham is in the final 20-30 minutes of cooking. Remove the foil and brush on the glaze, ensuring that you get it right down into the score lines or slices. At this point, you can also bump up the heat to make sure the sugars in the glaze caramelize nicely, but if it needs a little help, try finishing off the ham under the broiler.