Next Time You Make Pizza, Add This Condiment Right To The Sauce (It's So Tasty)

Exactly as it is, pizza sauce already seems complete. Rarely do we ever consider adding anything else to those simmered tomatoes, or altering their familiar tangy complexity, because why fix what isn't broken? And yet, with a dash of fish sauce, you will suddenly wonder why you've been missing out all along. Unconventional as it may sound, when making your own pizza sauce, a Southeast Asian staple, fish sauce, might just be your secret gateway to one-of-a-kind pizzas.

Fish sauce's funky scent might have your olfactory nerve in a tizzy, but on the taste buds, it's an entirely different story. It is savory and briny in the way you'd expect anything made from fermented fish to be, accompanied by a subtle caramelized edge that somehow feels both sharp and soothing. In a splash, these flavor waves deepen the pizza sauce's tomato base, bringing forth the pre-existing umami richness hidden underneath all that simmering acidity. What's even better is that the fish sauce, bold and different as it is, won't disrupt the sauce's own taste profile. Rest assured that you won't detect any overt "fishiness" in your pizza, only the signature brininess that intensifies the sauce and gives the dish a unique, memorable aftertaste.