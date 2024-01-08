Vietnamese Pizza Is Made With Rice Paper For Extra Crunchy Bites

Pizza is undoubtedly one of the most popular dishes in the world, and every culture has its own tasty twist. While crust thickness and toppings vary from country to country, Vietnamese pizza might be the most creative take that you can easily recreate at home.

Vietnamese pizza, also known as bánh tráng nướng, is a popular street food originating in Dalat. Now, you'll find Vietnamese pizza stalls and brick-and-mortar eateries in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi as well. Especially popular as an afterschool snack or cheap meal for students, Vietnamese pizza uses rice paper as a light and crunchy foundation to top with a freshly beaten quail egg that serves as a tasty binder for your choice of numerous toppings and condiments. It's made to order, completely customizable, and comes together over a griddle or coal-fired grill in a matter of minutes.

The most common Vietnamese pizza toppings you'll find at street stalls around Vietnam include Frankfurt sausages, dried shrimp, processed cheese, pork or fish floss, diced chilies, cilantro, and diced green onions with hearty drizzles of mayo, Sriracha, or chili oil. However, Vietnamese pizza has become a viral global trend for home cooks and professional chefs who have contributed their own unique takes and tips.