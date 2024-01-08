Vietnamese Pizza Is Made With Rice Paper For Extra Crunchy Bites
Pizza is undoubtedly one of the most popular dishes in the world, and every culture has its own tasty twist. While crust thickness and toppings vary from country to country, Vietnamese pizza might be the most creative take that you can easily recreate at home.
Vietnamese pizza, also known as bánh tráng nướng, is a popular street food originating in Dalat. Now, you'll find Vietnamese pizza stalls and brick-and-mortar eateries in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi as well. Especially popular as an afterschool snack or cheap meal for students, Vietnamese pizza uses rice paper as a light and crunchy foundation to top with a freshly beaten quail egg that serves as a tasty binder for your choice of numerous toppings and condiments. It's made to order, completely customizable, and comes together over a griddle or coal-fired grill in a matter of minutes.
The most common Vietnamese pizza toppings you'll find at street stalls around Vietnam include Frankfurt sausages, dried shrimp, processed cheese, pork or fish floss, diced chilies, cilantro, and diced green onions with hearty drizzles of mayo, Sriracha, or chili oil. However, Vietnamese pizza has become a viral global trend for home cooks and professional chefs who have contributed their own unique takes and tips.
Tips for making Vietnamese pizza at home
Rice paper is the perfect premade pizza crust that'll satisfy gluten-free diets and is ready to use with no preparation. While some recipes double up on rice paper sheets for a thicker crust, one sheet crisps up much more easily. If you use two rice paper sheets, you'll bind them by brushing the first sheet with water and quickly placing the second sheet on top, using tongs or a spatula to weigh down the sides so they don't curl before placing them over a grill or frying pan.
In contrast, you can place a single sheet directly over a hot pan, and, in seconds, it'll crisp up and be ready for a drizzle of beaten egg, the weight of which will prevent the paper from curling. Some recipes recommend cracking an egg directly on top of the rice paper and beating it in the pan. Still, others add chili oil, soy sauce, and scallions along with the cracked egg for an even more flavorful base.
As a completely customizable dish, you can use any toppings you'd like. You could swap Frankfurt sausages and processed cheese for nduja sausage and freshly grated mozzarella. If Sriracha and chili oil are too spicy, you could use mayo and barbecue sauce with a sprinkling of shredded chicken or brisket and pickle rounds for a tangy, crunchy finish. For easier, cleaner eating, you could also fold the pizza like an omelet or taco while it's still hot.