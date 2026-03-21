If You Drink Tequila Every Day, Here's What Happens

For many consumers, tequila is a spirit of choice, especially when it's smooth enough for regular imbibing yet sufficiently vibrant for shots or slow sipping. But the concept of "regular imbibing" gets a bit tricky when you consider the exact sweet spot for "how much is too much." For the tequila lovers out there, we reached out to an expert for some insight on what happens when you drink tequila every day. According to Destini Moody, a registered dietitian-nutritionist and certified specialist in sports dietetics at VNutrition, the effects of daily tequila drinking could be significant.

"Like any other form of liquor," she says, "daily consumption of tequila is not conducive to overall health." That doesn't exactly come as a surprise, as countless studies verify Moody's claim. "Processing alcohol puts an enormous amount of strain on the liver, which perceives alcohol as a toxin that must be cleared from the system immediately," she explains. "As a result, daily consumption can result in liver damage, fatty liver, weight gain, and lower metabolism."

For more details on the potential for weight gain, Moody reminds us that the liver is responsible for storing and burning fat. So, when alcohol disrupts these processes on a daily basis, it could make it harder to lose excess body weight. As for how tequila drinking plays out in these kinds of scenarios, it basically comes down to how the tequila gets consumed — particularly when it comes to shots.