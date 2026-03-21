If You Drink Tequila Every Day, Here's What Happens
For many consumers, tequila is a spirit of choice, especially when it's smooth enough for regular imbibing yet sufficiently vibrant for shots or slow sipping. But the concept of "regular imbibing" gets a bit tricky when you consider the exact sweet spot for "how much is too much." For the tequila lovers out there, we reached out to an expert for some insight on what happens when you drink tequila every day. According to Destini Moody, a registered dietitian-nutritionist and certified specialist in sports dietetics at VNutrition, the effects of daily tequila drinking could be significant.
"Like any other form of liquor," she says, "daily consumption of tequila is not conducive to overall health." That doesn't exactly come as a surprise, as countless studies verify Moody's claim. "Processing alcohol puts an enormous amount of strain on the liver, which perceives alcohol as a toxin that must be cleared from the system immediately," she explains. "As a result, daily consumption can result in liver damage, fatty liver, weight gain, and lower metabolism."
For more details on the potential for weight gain, Moody reminds us that the liver is responsible for storing and burning fat. So, when alcohol disrupts these processes on a daily basis, it could make it harder to lose excess body weight. As for how tequila drinking plays out in these kinds of scenarios, it basically comes down to how the tequila gets consumed — particularly when it comes to shots.
Tequila shots and your health
Shot-drinking conjures images of party-hearty nights on the town or even a "drown your sorrows" bar-stool scenario. But when it comes to tequila, taking shots is a fairly common way to enjoy the nuances and subtleties of the various types of tequila, from blanco to reposado, añejo, extra añejo, or cristalino. That can, in some ways, make a difference in how tequila affects those drinking it daily.
According to Moody, tequila has pretty much the same health effects as other spirits, except that, it's often taken in straight shots instead of being mixed with "sugary liquids such as soda, juice, or syrups." As a result, she adds that non-tequila drinkers may actually end up consuming more calories than tequila throughout the night. "Either way, though, any shot of liquor equals about 100 calories," Moody says, "which can make a long night of partying injurious to your waistline."
So, what level of tequila drinking is a good idea? Moody points out that the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA) recommends that adults consume a maximum of one drink per day for women and two drinks per day for men — and ideally no more than three drinks per week. "Personally, as a dietitian, I would recommend abstaining from alcohol, except for on special occasions," she explains. "This is because data has shown that daily use — even in small amounts — increases risk of chronic diseases like heart and liver disease, as well as cancer."
For deeper dives into the world of tequila, check out our ranked and tested guide to 29 popular tequila brands, or discover everything you need to know about making, drinking, and enjoying tequila, from agave to glass.