This Is What Actually Happens If You Forget To Score Your Sourdough Bread

Scoring your bread dough isn't totally essential, so forgetting this step isn't anything to stress about. At the end of the day, it will really only affect the shape, size, and overall look of your bread. If you've done everything else right, the taste and texture shouldn't be impacted. Even without scoring, if you have a sourdough starter with good yeast production, the crumb still has the potential to be absolutely gorgeous, and virtually the same as a scored loaf's crumb.

However, if you're planning to bake and give away a fresh-baked loaf to a loved one, you'll want to take extra care to score your bread so it looks just as beautiful as it tastes. If you're new to sourdough-baking and aren't ready to create a fancy design, you can make a simple cross, or four straight cuts that create a square. This is a simple, elegant scoring pattern that looks great and ensures your bread will rise properly. And if you haven't already, you should invest in a scoring tool known as a lame – this Fenikara professional bread lame is under $7 from Amazon.

If you forgot to score a loaf you're planning to give away, there is a potential solution — but only if you notice within its first five minutes in the oven. Some sourdough bakers intentionally make a "five-minute score," which is exactly what it sounds like. Instead of scoring your dough before it goes into the oven, you'll score it while it's in the oven, five minutes into baking. While it's ideal for folks who forgot to score, the technique can even result in a better rise and a more prominent ear, making it a total win-win.