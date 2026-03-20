4 Brands Offering Potato Chips That Are Kosher For Passover
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In 2026, Passover (Pesach in Hebrew) begins on April 1 and ends on April 9, and when you're planning to celebrate this Jewish holiday, the food requires special attention. Beyond preparing the best Passover recipes for a delicious Seder feast, you might stock up on snacks for the whole family to enjoy between meals — but finding kosher products can be a chore. Fortunately, there are four major brands that sell certified kosher potato chips for Passover (KFP).
Passover commemorates the liberation of the Israelites from slavery in Egypt, and while Passover dishes vary around the globe, eating kosher for the holiday involves a strict set of rules based on symbolic traditions. The biggest ban is on chametz, grain-containing foods that have been leavened, and Ashkenazi Jews also traditionally avoid kitniyot, including corn, seeds, legumes like beans and peas, and grains like rice. Year-round kosher guidelines also still apply.
Plain potato chips might not seem like a dangerous food here, but some products may be fried in corn or soybean oil, or canola (a seed oil), which is why chips simply labeled as kosher may not be appropriate for Passover. Luckily, the following brands sell potato chips that fit the bill for most, as they've been certified as kosher for Passover by the Orthodox Union or other kosher supervisors. You'll be all set to crunch to your heart's content while staying within the bounds of your diet.
Lay's
Those in need of Passover snacks will be happy to see that Lay's, one of the most popular potato chip brands in the world, offers products exclusively for the holiday. While some Lay's potato chip flavors (like barbecue, dill pickle, and salt and vinegar) are kosher for year-round consumption, the brand sells two varieties of chips made specifically kosher for Passover (KFP): its classic thin and crispy salted potato chips, as well as ridged crunchy-style salted chips.
Both of these chips are made in a dedicated facility under strict supervision so that they follow KFP guidelines. While regular Lay's chips are fried in vegetable oil that may contain canola, corn, soybean, or sunflower oils, the KFP versions are cooked in palm oil. This avoids those legume- or seed-based oils that could violate rules against consuming kitniyot. Producing the chips on dedicated equipment also dodges sneaky issues like cross-contamination with non-kosher products, a common pitfall with commercially-produced foods that you might assume are kosher.
You can usually identify these two Lay's products by a special green banner on the side of the bag, though some bags of the crunchy-style chips lack the banner and instead have the words "special Badatz kosher production" printed in the upper left corner. Badatz refers to an independent, ultra-Orthodox court that acts as a supervisor for food products that meet an even higher level of Kosher verification known as Glatt. You can order either of these chips online from many kosher food stores, though they may also appear in grocery stores around the time of Passover.
Manischewitz
Companies dedicated to kosher foods are a safe bet for Passover-appropriate products, and Manischewitz has been in the business for over 130 years, so you can rest assured that its kosher for Passover (KFP) potato chips are the real deal. The brand's KFP chips bear the OU-P seal on the bag, indicating that the products have been certified by the Orthodox Union as Kosher For Passover. To earn this stamp of approval, foods must be made using equipment that has no contact with meat or dairy products, making the resulting products pareve, or completely free of these two food groups.
Manischewitz's KFP Original Salted Potato Chips, Ripple Potato Chips, and Unsalted Potato Chips are all available on Amazon. These three tasty snacks are fried in palm oil. At other retailers, you can find Passover-appropriate sea salt kettle chips and BBQ kettle chips from the brand, which are fried in cottonseed oil. While technically derived from seeds, cottonseed oil is considered to be safe for Passover when processed under proper guidelines, making it a popular ingredient in KFP foods. If you miss crunching on your favorite popular kettle potato chips during Passover, be sure to seek out these Manischewitz products.
Manischewitz also makes plenty of other Passover-ready snacks, including thin matzo; egg kichel cookies; chocolate candies, and coconut macaroons, which always have a place on the Passover dessert table. The brand's macaroons even come in fun flavors like Rocky Road, cookies n' cream, and pistachio orange.
Glicks Finest
Glicks Finest is another kosher food brand with affordable prices and foods certified as safe for Passover by the Orthodox Union. The company sells a range of products from baking supplies and canned foods to cooking oils and condiments, and it doesn't lack for snacks, either. Glicks' KFP potato chips come in a slightly wider variety than many other brands. Besides basic crowd-pleasers like original crunchy potato chips and rippled chips, plus a no salt added plain chip, you can find Onion & Garlic and Bold n' Spicy BBQ flavors to liven things up.
As with many kosher for Passover (KFP) snacks, Glicks chips carry the OU-P seal and are fried in cottonseed oil. The brand also offers a line of Glix Stix, or stick-shaped potato snacks that would add some nice variety to your Passover selection. The plain variety is made with just potatoes, cottonseed oil, and salt, though KFP barbecue and onion flavors are also available. You can find Glicks products on many kosher food sites, as well as at smaller grocery store chains, including Hy-Vee, Albertsons, and H-E-B.
Terra
In our ranking of healthy chip brands, we put Terra in first place for the superior flavor of its products, and you can taste the goodness for yourself even during Passover. Both Terra's original vegetable chips and sweet potato chips are made in special kosher for Passover (KFP), pareve varieties. These have "kosher for Passover" printed on the front of the bags, as well as a stamp of certification from KOF-K, a leading kosher certification and food production supervision agency.
Made with sweet potatoes, batata, taro root, and parsnips, Terra's original KFP veggie chips with sea salt deliver a wholesome mix of crunchy, salty, slightly sweet goodness in every handful. Their colorful appearance will also look festive for your holiday spread. Terra's unsalted sweet potato chips are even simpler and excellent for those who love sweet potato fries or are watching their sodium intake. Both chips are made with non-GMO ingredients and are cooked in safflower oil, which is considered appropriate for Passover by most Jewish groups and is sold by many kosher food stores as a Passover cooking staple. Try serving these chips alongside meat or fish as an unconventional side dish among all the traditional fixings.