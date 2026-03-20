4 Brands Offering Potato Chips That Are Kosher For Passover

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In 2026, Passover (Pesach in Hebrew) begins on April 1 and ends on April 9, and when you're planning to celebrate this Jewish holiday, the food requires special attention. Beyond preparing the best Passover recipes for a delicious Seder feast, you might stock up on snacks for the whole family to enjoy between meals — but finding kosher products can be a chore. Fortunately, there are four major brands that sell certified kosher potato chips for Passover (KFP).

Passover commemorates the liberation of the Israelites from slavery in Egypt, and while Passover dishes vary around the globe, eating kosher for the holiday involves a strict set of rules based on symbolic traditions. The biggest ban is on chametz, grain-containing foods that have been leavened, and Ashkenazi Jews also traditionally avoid kitniyot, including corn, seeds, legumes like beans and peas, and grains like rice. Year-round kosher guidelines also still apply.

Plain potato chips might not seem like a dangerous food here, but some products may be fried in corn or soybean oil, or canola (a seed oil), which is why chips simply labeled as kosher may not be appropriate for Passover. Luckily, the following brands sell potato chips that fit the bill for most, as they've been certified as kosher for Passover by the Orthodox Union or other kosher supervisors. You'll be all set to crunch to your heart's content while staying within the bounds of your diet.