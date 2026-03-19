Give Bolognese Sauce A Lighter Bite Without Adding A Single Extra Step

Obviously, fat is flavor, and since turkey doesn't have as much saturated fat as ground beef, you'll need to make a concerted effort to increase the flavor of your turkey Bolognese. One ingredient that will take this pasta dish to a new level and supplement the umami undertones is soy sauce. Now, you don't need a ton of soy sauce to benefit from its flavor; you just want to add enough that your Bolognese tastes meatier. It's important to note that regular soy sauce will bump up the sodium content, so you may want to consider dialing back your other salt-containing seasonings to accommodate. Another excellent addition worth trying is MSG. Pasta sauce is one of the best ways to use this ingredient because it will add depth and umami to your sauce without driving up its sodium content. Instead, it will play off the natural savoriness of the turkey, tomatoes, and mushrooms (should you choose to add them).

Turkey Bolognese can be used for a variety of pasta shapes, though this is far from its only use. It would be an excellent topping for your baked potatoes, or you can layer it into your lasagna for extra protein and flavor.