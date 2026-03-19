Prevent Sticky Pantry Shelves Once And For All With This Simple Item You Already Own

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There's nothing worse than opening your pantry to grab a bottle of maple syrup for your morning stack of pancakes or cooking oil for your recipe only to realize that some of the bottle's contents dribbled all over your pantry, leaving you with a sticky mess to clean. You can try as you might to swipe up any drops on the outside of the container before storing it to avoid making this pantry storage mistake, but there's no promise that your pantry will stay neat and dribble-free — until now.

You can prevent sticky pantry shelves by putting coffee filters on the bottom of your bottles. This creative way to use coffee filters is super affordable, too; you may already have some leftover filters lying around, just waiting to be put to use. There are two ways to use these filters. You can either attach them to the bottom of your containers using a hair tie or elastic band, or invert the containers on their lids and attach the coffee filter there (kind of like a party hat). The filter will catch any residual dribble and will ensure that your pantry shelves stay mess-free.