Cupcake Liners Are The Key To Storing Sticky Honey And Syrup
We've all experienced it — that feeling when you grab a bottle of honey or maple syrup and encounter a sticky mess left behind on your shelves. Sometimes, no matter how clean and careful you are, there always seems to be a trail of goo left behind from these bottles. However, an easy way to combat this mess exists and it may already be in your kitchen. While there may be some debate on if you actually need to use cupcake liners for baking, these paper cups serve multiple purposes. Cupcake liners are a simple way to create a barrier between your bottles and any surface.
Storing your bottles lid-side down in a liner catches stray products and you still have easy access to your bottles. If the lid side of your bottle does not fit in the liner, you can always store it right side up instead and still contain the mess. This is a convenient solution because cupcake liners are cheap and easy to find. Whenever it gets too dirty, you can simply swap it out for a new one. If you want to prolong the shelf life of your liners even longer, opt for a sturdier foil liner. And this doesn't just have to be for honey or maple syrup. You can also use this hack for bottles of chocolate sauce, caramel, strawberry syrups, or corn syrup.
Other tips for dealing with sticky bottles
If you notice that the lids and caps of your bottles are getting crusty, sticky, and difficult to open, it's your sign to clean them off. If you let this mess build up, it starts to spill over outside of the bottle. Vegetable oil is great for frying, but did you know you can also use it for cleaning? An easy way to avoid the sticky lid problem is to use a touch of vegetable oil to loosen the debris. You then can wipe your lids clean. You only need a small amount to make your bottles look like new. You'll want to reserve this method for just the lids and caps because using vegetable oil all over your bottles could lead to a different, oily mess.
After using your stickier bottles, wipe them down before storing them. A rag or paper towel dipped into warm, soapy water works great to gently remove any mess without ruining your bottles or cabinets. Warm water is key to melting down any sugary remnants with ease. Ideally, you should try and do this after every use. But if you don't have the time or patience, incorporating a weekly wipe-down into your cleaning schedule also works.