Cupcake Liners Are The Key To Storing Sticky Honey And Syrup

We've all experienced it — that feeling when you grab a bottle of honey or maple syrup and encounter a sticky mess left behind on your shelves. Sometimes, no matter how clean and careful you are, there always seems to be a trail of goo left behind from these bottles. However, an easy way to combat this mess exists and it may already be in your kitchen. While there may be some debate on if you actually need to use cupcake liners for baking, these paper cups serve multiple purposes. Cupcake liners are a simple way to create a barrier between your bottles and any surface.

Storing your bottles lid-side down in a liner catches stray products and you still have easy access to your bottles. If the lid side of your bottle does not fit in the liner, you can always store it right side up instead and still contain the mess. This is a convenient solution because cupcake liners are cheap and easy to find. Whenever it gets too dirty, you can simply swap it out for a new one. If you want to prolong the shelf life of your liners even longer, opt for a sturdier foil liner. And this doesn't just have to be for honey or maple syrup. You can also use this hack for bottles of chocolate sauce, caramel, strawberry syrups, or corn syrup.