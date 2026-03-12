Ina Garten's Oscar Party Dessert Might Outshine The Red Carpet

Though some of us might be watching the Oscars in sweatpants, Ina Garten is looking to elevate the home-watching experience. While you survey the stars in their finest threads, consider borrowing Garten's classic chocolate ganache cake recipe. The glossy ganache finish looks like it belongs on a dessert table somewhere in Hollywood — especially if you dress it up with Garten's suggestions.

In her Instagram reel, Garten explains that this cake recipe was a favorite at her Barefoot Contessa store. She describes the recipe as a very simple, dense chocolate cake that is made magical by a coffee-enhanced ganache. Chocolate, cream, and coffee combine to enhance the flavor of the chocolate. Once the cake is made, Garten plates slices with melted Häagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream, which she explains is essentially crème anglaise that has been frozen. Served with a pretty strawberry, this dessert is worthy of a red carpet appearance and is sure to be a showstopper for any friends who stop by.