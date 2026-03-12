Ina Garten's Oscar Party Dessert Might Outshine The Red Carpet
Though some of us might be watching the Oscars in sweatpants, Ina Garten is looking to elevate the home-watching experience. While you survey the stars in their finest threads, consider borrowing Garten's classic chocolate ganache cake recipe. The glossy ganache finish looks like it belongs on a dessert table somewhere in Hollywood — especially if you dress it up with Garten's suggestions.
In her Instagram reel, Garten explains that this cake recipe was a favorite at her Barefoot Contessa store. She describes the recipe as a very simple, dense chocolate cake that is made magical by a coffee-enhanced ganache. Chocolate, cream, and coffee combine to enhance the flavor of the chocolate. Once the cake is made, Garten plates slices with melted Häagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream, which she explains is essentially crème anglaise that has been frozen. Served with a pretty strawberry, this dessert is worthy of a red carpet appearance and is sure to be a showstopper for any friends who stop by.
Planning a glamorous event at home
To make an 8-inch cake, Garten's recipe calls for a ¼ pound of unsalted butter, 1 cup sugar, 1 cup all-purpose flour, 4 eggs, chocolate syrup, and vanilla extract. Once the batter is made and poured into a pan, the cake is left to bake for around 40 minutes. Garten warns that the cake shouldn't be overcooked and must be cooled completely in the pan before decorating. To make ganache, Garten cooks ½ cup heavy cream and 8 ounces semisweet chocolate chips, plus 1 teaspoon of instant coffee granules, in a double boiler over simmering water. The ganache can be poured over the top of the cooled cake and left to run down the sides for an easy yet professional-looking aesthetic.
For an even fancier finish, Garten suggests crumbling gold leaf to place on the center of the cake or decorating the cake with candied violets. On Instagram, Garten adds that the cake can be made in advance, wrapped, and refrigerated. On the day of your watch party, make the ganache and decorate the cake. Garten adds that it is easier to spread ganache on a cold cake. Enjoy each slice with a glass of champagne, and you'll feel just as elegant as the stars you're watching on your screen — just be sure to put on something sparkly.