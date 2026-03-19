Make Blue Cheese Work Harder On Your Filet Mignon Using This Gourmet Trick
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It's no secret that steak and blue cheese make a heavenly pairing. Between the pungent and creamy crumbles of blue cheese and the earthiness of the red meat, there's a lot to be said for the craveworthy combination of both taste and texture. Blue cheese is a common topping for a cut of tender filet mignon, but you don't have to stop there. Step up your steak game by creating an unforgettable crust with breadcrumbs, butter, and blue cheese for the ultimate filet mignon meal.
One of Tasting Table's recipe developers conceived a beautiful blue cheese-crusted filet mignon recipe that truly brings together the best of these two worlds. Using just a handful of basic ingredients, including crumbled blue cheese, melted butter, finely chopped parsley, and panko breadcrumbs, you can make a delightful crust for your steaks. While a simple crumble of blue cheese on top is enough for a seared filet mignon, this cheesy and buttery crust elevates the overall look and feel of your meat.
Warming up the blue cheese gives it a unique, melty texture rather than leaving it as plain, cold crumbles on top of your filet mignon. It also achieves an element of crusty browning not unlike the pan-seared filet mignon, which itself has a tasty crust that gives way to tender meat beneath. This crust is easy to prepare and is a nearly effortless upgrade to a typical filet mignon dish.
Creating a blue cheese crusted filet mignon
Start by mixing the butter and panko crumbs together before adding in the chopped parsley and crumbles of blue cheese. Set this mixture aside while you get to cooking. You'll want to sear your filet mignon in a skillet on the stovetop and be sure to brown the sides. Next, you'll remove the meat from the pan and place it on an oven-safe baking sheet, preferably lined with foil. Add the blue cheese crust on top and finish the filets in the oven, baking for approximately five minutes or until the cheese has melted and turned a golden brown color.
This in itself is delicious and simple, but there's always room to add even more of your own flair. For example, try mixing in some minced garlic or other green herbs into your blue cheese crust. Turn up the heat with extra freshly ground pepper. You can also substitute Italian-style panko breadcrumbs in lieu of plain for a hint of more seasoning.
The heart of this blue cheese-crusted filet mignon recipe, however, is simplicity. It doesn't take much to make a filet mignon shine, and a thoughtful crust made with your favorite style of blue cheese is highly effective. The time is long overdue to stop believing the blue cheese myth that it's funky or gross and let its pungent perfection liven up your steak dinner like no other.