10 Must-Visit East Coast Wineries, According To Experts

East Coast winemaking has undergone a quiet but profound evolution. What was once a patchwork of regional curiosity and uneven quality has matured into a credible fine wine culture, where producers craft site-specific wines with precision, restraint, and confidence. The best bottles now compete on merit, reflecting regional winemakers' increasing technical skills and dedication to authenticity. Wine professionals are now consistently claiming that East Coast wine is finally achieving its true potential, so we asked a few experts which wineries should be on your radar.

We spoke with four certified sommeliers: Jason Hedges, Director of Beverage at LT Hospitality; Alessio de Sensi, Senior Vice President of Operations at LDV Hospitality; Claire Paparazzo, Wine Director at Sunday Hospitality; and Daniel Bello, Beverage and Wine Director for three Japanese restaurants in Omaha, Nebraska: Yoshitomo, Ota, and Koji.

Their recommendations and rationales make it plain that visiting a winery today offers more than a tasting — it's an authentic, immersive, and educational experience. Stunning architecture, vineyard tours, knowledgeable staff, and visible sustainability combine to reveal why each wine tastes the way it does. According to Jason Hedges, the East Coast's unique climates heavily influence style. "The Finger Lakes yield high-acid, mineral-driven whites," he explains, "Long Island produces supple reds and saline whites with European finesse, and Virginia excels with ripe yet balanced Bordeaux blends." While New York may dominate this list, read on to learn more about the many East Coast wine regions worth visiting.