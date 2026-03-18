The Chipotle Bowl Additions That Give You The Biggest Fiber Boost, According To A Dietitian
In the sea of quick-service restaurants, many customers value the legendary status of Chipotle's menu. There are options for customers who need to bulk up, those looking to cut back, the kiddos hoping to have a meal just like their parents, and even for those with no preference at all, simply looking for a well-stuffed burrito. While not necessarily promoted on its menu, Chipotle does offer ways to pack on extra nutrients or fiber. We spoke to Lena Bakovic, MS, RD, CNSC, a certified nutrition support clinician and registered dietitian nutritionist at VNutrition, about how to get the most bang for your buck when it comes to fiber.
According to Bakovic, "to boost your fiber at Chipotle (or anywhere you build a bowl) ... black beans and pinto beans are your best friends." She goes on to explain that "each serving packs about 7–8 grams of fiber," so don't be afraid to ask for extra beans, since the topping won't cost an upcharge, among other hacks for ordering at Chipotle. Bakovic also recommends opting for fajita veggies, because "they add extra fiber and make your bowl feel heartier." You might think that asking for extra lettuce will up that fiber intake, but Bakovic says that the leafy green "isn't a fiber powerhouse," though it can "give you a bit more fiber, plus some extra nutrients." When it comes to rice, she adds that "brown rice is a better fiber pick than white rice, but honestly, beans outshine both."
Breaking down Chipotle's high-fiber ingredients
Beans are chock full of nutrients and fibers that can aid with digestion, heart health, and blood sugar, among other benefits. Chipotle offers black and pinto beans, which are rather similar when it comes to health benefits, and customers often agree that ordering both kinds of beans from Chipotle in their bowls is a great way to play with flavor and add fiber to the meal. Mayo Clinic even lists "beans, peas, and other legumes" among the top five food groups of the best fiber choices. Among Bakovic's other suggestions, one cup of brown rice can technically contain 1.6 grams of fiber, according to the USDA's FoodData Central, but beans can contain much more in the same volume.
Chipotle's fajita veggies, which are comprised of onions and bell peppers, can also add a few grams of fiber to your meal, among a host of other nutrients. You'll often hear that fiber and protein go hand in hand, though these days, people say that fiber is the new nutritional trend over protein. A high-protein diet means a lot is going on in the digestive tract, and a lack of fiber can lead to a slurry of issues. Luckily, the sky is the limit when it comes to customizing Chipotle bowls, so if an uptick in fiber is on your agenda, it only takes a few small alterations to achieve that goal.