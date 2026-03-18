The Chipotle Bowl Additions That Give You The Biggest Fiber Boost, According To A Dietitian

In the sea of quick-service restaurants, many customers value the legendary status of Chipotle's menu. There are options for customers who need to bulk up, those looking to cut back, the kiddos hoping to have a meal just like their parents, and even for those with no preference at all, simply looking for a well-stuffed burrito. While not necessarily promoted on its menu, Chipotle does offer ways to pack on extra nutrients or fiber. We spoke to Lena Bakovic, MS, RD, CNSC, a certified nutrition support clinician and registered dietitian nutritionist at VNutrition, about how to get the most bang for your buck when it comes to fiber.

According to Bakovic, "to boost your fiber at Chipotle (or anywhere you build a bowl) ... black beans and pinto beans are your best friends." She goes on to explain that "each serving packs about 7–8 grams of fiber," so don't be afraid to ask for extra beans, since the topping won't cost an upcharge, among other hacks for ordering at Chipotle. Bakovic also recommends opting for fajita veggies, because "they add extra fiber and make your bowl feel heartier." You might think that asking for extra lettuce will up that fiber intake, but Bakovic says that the leafy green "isn't a fiber powerhouse," though it can "give you a bit more fiber, plus some extra nutrients." When it comes to rice, she adds that "brown rice is a better fiber pick than white rice, but honestly, beans outshine both."