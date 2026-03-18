This Is The Best Drizzilicious Rice Cake Flavor In Stores, Hands-Down

Rice cakes are ideal when you're looking for a snack that's lower in calories yet still filling. Among the many popular brands on shelves today, Drizzilicious has made a name for itself with offerings of miniature rice cakes in a number of different, sweet flavors. Tasting Table set out to rank Drizzlicious rice cake flavors and picked Cinnamon Swirl Bites for the top spot.

It's easy to see why these diminutive, sweet and spicy treats were chosen best of all. Per Tasting Table's assessment, the comforting combination of warming spices and sweetness is a delightful choice and one with a nearly universal appeal. Not only are they convenient for just about anytime snacking, but they are also great when paired with other accompanying foods such as nut butter, yogurt, or even fresh fruit. Customer reviews echo this positive opinion all over the internet.

Countless reviews on the Drizzilicious website tout the virtues of these small but mighty rice cakes. Of the cinnamon swirl flavor, one user shares, "They looked good on the packaging at the store, so I decided to try them. They vastly exceeded my expectations. They have a very strong cinnamon bun taste, complete with the crucial icing. These are not just mini rice cakes with a whisper of flavor, they really are a sweet snack. And being a healthier alternative, you really can't go wrong." On Facebook, a user mentions, "I have been ordering them by the case."