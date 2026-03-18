This Is The Best Drizzilicious Rice Cake Flavor In Stores, Hands-Down
Rice cakes are ideal when you're looking for a snack that's lower in calories yet still filling. Among the many popular brands on shelves today, Drizzilicious has made a name for itself with offerings of miniature rice cakes in a number of different, sweet flavors. Tasting Table set out to rank Drizzlicious rice cake flavors and picked Cinnamon Swirl Bites for the top spot.
It's easy to see why these diminutive, sweet and spicy treats were chosen best of all. Per Tasting Table's assessment, the comforting combination of warming spices and sweetness is a delightful choice and one with a nearly universal appeal. Not only are they convenient for just about anytime snacking, but they are also great when paired with other accompanying foods such as nut butter, yogurt, or even fresh fruit. Customer reviews echo this positive opinion all over the internet.
Countless reviews on the Drizzilicious website tout the virtues of these small but mighty rice cakes. Of the cinnamon swirl flavor, one user shares, "They looked good on the packaging at the store, so I decided to try them. They vastly exceeded my expectations. They have a very strong cinnamon bun taste, complete with the crucial icing. These are not just mini rice cakes with a whisper of flavor, they really are a sweet snack. And being a healthier alternative, you really can't go wrong." On Facebook, a user mentions, "I have been ordering them by the case."
Enjoying Drizzilicious cinnamon swirl rice cakes
There are so many fun ways to use rice cakes, including crumbled as a dessert topping, mixed into a snack or trail mix, or even pressed into the crust of a fabulous no-bake dessert. These spicy-sweet rice cakes are ideal on their own, but some clever Redditors have tried their favorite flavors in a bowl of milk as a substitute for morning cereal. These rice cakes would also make a lovely topping when crumbled up over a bowl of hot cereal such as oatmeal or grits.
If overnight oats are more your speed, use crumbles of the cinnamon swirl Drizzilicious rice cakes as a topping right before serving. Alternatively, try them mixed into a refreshing Greek yogurt parfait for a wholesome addition of crunchy texture. The cinnamon flavor really shines through, and this can inform your choice of accompaniment for the bite-sized cakes.
When you find yourself with extra plain rice cakes lying around, it's easy to spice them up, and even easier when they are already cinnamon-flavored. Use a smear of almond or peanut butter to add some protein content to the healthy treat. The miniature rice cakes can also be tossed into a fruit salad or crumbled on top as a finishing touch. No matter how you enjoy them, cinnamon swirl is the very best flavor of Drizzilicious rice cakes to inspire your snack time.