10 Must-Visit Fort Lauderdale Bars For The Best Spring Break Crawl

Spring break can mean a lot of things to a lot of different people, but it's like Southern Florida's Mardi Gras. There are a lot of deals to take advantage of in Miami, but the Fort Lauderdale area is just as eventful during spring break. The population in this neck of the woods skyrockets at the end of March and throughout April as people fly in from all over the map just to unwind in the sun. There are a lot of bars along the beach to shuffle through, and only so much time. If you want to join in on the fun, 'tis the spring break season!

The lively city is right along the beach, and there are dozens of restaurants with excellent food and a view, but the focus is definitely more on the bars. With colleges nearby like Florida Atlantic University and Broward College, there are a slew of young social butterflies ready to party after a rough year of school, and a lot to see and do. If you can't beat em', join em'. To determine these must-visit bars for anyone looking to let loose in Broward County, I looked for spots that encapsulate that unique South Florida energy and are guaranteed to deliver a good time. I've only been able to pop by a few of these lively spots, but based on the first-hand recommendations I received, I can guarantee that these 10 bars will make it a week to remember.