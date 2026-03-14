10 Must-Visit Fort Lauderdale Bars For The Best Spring Break Crawl
Spring break can mean a lot of things to a lot of different people, but it's like Southern Florida's Mardi Gras. There are a lot of deals to take advantage of in Miami, but the Fort Lauderdale area is just as eventful during spring break. The population in this neck of the woods skyrockets at the end of March and throughout April as people fly in from all over the map just to unwind in the sun. There are a lot of bars along the beach to shuffle through, and only so much time. If you want to join in on the fun, 'tis the spring break season!
The lively city is right along the beach, and there are dozens of restaurants with excellent food and a view, but the focus is definitely more on the bars. With colleges nearby like Florida Atlantic University and Broward College, there are a slew of young social butterflies ready to party after a rough year of school, and a lot to see and do. If you can't beat em', join em'. To determine these must-visit bars for anyone looking to let loose in Broward County, I looked for spots that encapsulate that unique South Florida energy and are guaranteed to deliver a good time. I've only been able to pop by a few of these lively spots, but based on the first-hand recommendations I received, I can guarantee that these 10 bars will make it a week to remember.
Backyard
This is probably the most club-like bar on the list, but it's a very true Floridian spring break experience, that's for sure. Backyard definitely skews towards a younger crowd, with all the late-night theatrics like massive CO2 cannons and light shows. There's a huge outdoor space circling a long bar and a stage. When music is pumping, hands are always waving in the air. The bar starts marketing for spring break events weeks in advance, announcing special DJs and calling itself "Your spring break headquarters."
If you're more interested in the view than bottle service, the energy is much more relaxed in the afternoons. There are dozens of palm trees encircled by seating, picnic tables with shaded umbrellas, and a variety of lawn games to keep you busy, like corn hole and jumbo Connect Four. Backyard is a great time if you're looking to get your body moving, as during spring break, there's almost always live music as the sun sets. The food is also more inventive than you'd expect from a bar focused mostly on keeping patrons entertained, with fun appetizers like shareable snack boxes and Nutella calzones, as well as pizza — both vegan and extra cheesy.
(954) 449-1025
100 SW 3rd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312
Elbo Room Beach Bar
If you're going to commit to spring break in Fort Lauderdale, it's practically required to stop at Elbo Room. It's been a coastal staple since 1938. The multi-level space has two wrap-around porches where you can overlook the beach and people-watch all day and into the evening. This legendary spot is widely considered a global landmark for those seeking the quintessential Florida coast experience. People love this bar so much that they even watch a 24/7 live camera of the bar area.
There's a bar on every floor, each a blast, but don't forget to get outside and take in that strong Florida sunshine, along with the usual live music. Local consensus is that this is a quintessential, nothing-fancy type of dive bar where the oceanfront real estate does the heavy lifting. While it's always packed to the gills with a rowdy crowd, its reputation as a must-visit keeps it at the top of every traveler's list. Whether you are there for the history or the heavy pours, it is a necessary pit stop on your spring break bar crawl.
(954) 463-4615
241 S Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
Coconuts
The motto at Coconuts is "Be nice," but with a water view like that, who could be mean? Rather than being right on the beach like Elbo Room, Coconuts is on the other side of Fort Lauderdale's sandy strip, directly on the water. The expansive deck sits on stilts leading out to the restaurant and bar's dock. Folks can pull up right on their boat, dock it, and hop up to Coconuts' deck for a beer and some fresh seafood. Dogs and boats are always welcome — all good vibes at Coconuts.
In condensed tourist areas like this, you often have to choose between great food and great atmosphere, but Coconuts delivers on both. During visitor-heavy seasons like spring break, it stands out for its food, which is some of the best on the beach. The menu features elevated coastal fare like local mahi-mahi sandwiches, crab cakes, and the bar's famous "Scoobies" — garlic herb blue crab claws, one of the best ways to cook up tasty crab meat. It offers a sophisticated yet breezy alternative to the rowdier dance clubs nearby, making it perfect for a sunset drink.
(954) 525-2421
429 Seabreeze Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
Blondies Sports Bar
I'm certainly not above a dive bar, and if you're embarking on a spring break bar crawl down in Southern Florida, chances are you aren't either. Known as the ultimate beachside dive in Fort Lauderdale, this spot is less about the beach and more about giving your wallet a break. The beer is (relatively) cheap, and the food is surprisingly good considering your surroundings and how sticky the floors might be.
The huge indoor space is full of pool tables, providing the perfect playground for a competitive group of friends. It has a gritty, high-energy charm that appeals to those who want to escape the feeling of being on display in one of the region's more upscale lounges. If you want to grab a pitcher of beer, play some arcade games, and enjoy a massive burger right across from the Atlantic, Blondies is the place. It's unpretentious, loud, and exactly what a casual home base should look like during your long-running spring break crawl.
(954) 559-0222
229 S Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
Lucky Fish Beach Bar
If coconut shrimp and tuna poke nachos are your top priority during spring break, head on down to Lucky Fish Beach Bar. If you want something a tad less crowded (but still high-energy), Dania Beach is a great area to check out and spend the afternoon in. This is much more than your standard seaside watering hole, and nothing you'd ever find outside of Florida. It is a premier open-air destination where you can walk right off the sand to enjoy frosty cocktails at the tiki bar.
The Dania Beach location is a favorite for those seeking fresh, coastal-inspired dishes and a breathtaking ocean view for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. They serve everything from cold beers to specialty tropical drinks in a casual, family-friendly setting. The fish house also has a location in Pompano Beach, just north of all the hubbub of spring break at the pulse of the scene on Las Olas Boulevard. With its wide, outdoor space, this location is the perfect spot to feel the ocean breeze while nursing a frozen drink.
luckyfishbeachbar.com/dania-beach
(754) 221-0182
65 N Beach Rd, Dania Beach, FL 33004
Bamboo Beach Tiki Bar & Cafe
Every good beach bar crawl needs a tiki-themed bar, and Bamboo Beach Tiki bar is surprisingly the only one on this stretch of sand. It's an extension of Ocean Manor Resort, right on the beach, and it feels like its own little world. There's a huge tiled patio with seating, all circled around the tiki bar huts and bright, cheerful trees and foliage. You can feel the sand between your toes while being perfectly shaded thanks to a resort amenity.
Located on the one and only Galt Ocean Mile, this spot features a full menu made to order, allowing you to enjoy the Florida sun without leaving the beach. Today, it serves as a tropical escape where the drinks are strong, and the vibe is perpetually slow and strictly on island time. It is the ideal place to transition from a morning swim to an afternoon of cocktails without ever putting your shoes back on.
(954) 566-7500
4040 Galt Ocean Dr, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33310
Aruba Beach Cafe
Aruba Beach Cafe is another spot right on the beach, and it's massive. This aquatically themed spot sits on the corner and stretches right onto the warm sand, with live music playing every single day. They really support island time here, and you might lose track of it while you're lounging on the vast patio — totally forgetting where you are. You might even find low-key Florida locals at this beach bar, which says something about the turn in energy.
The menu is packed with Caribbean seafood like tomato-based conch chowder, a special glazed Bimini bread, Jamaican jerk wings, and coconut fried shrimp. Every dish is as bright and colorful as the tropical frozen cocktails. If you're there on a Sunday before 11:30 in the morning, you can snag a $5 Bloody Mary, mimosa, or bellini. They also offer a fantastic happy hour during weekdays from 4:00 through 7:00 p.m., with half-off select snacks and drinks at their three bar areas.
(954) 776-0001
1 Commercial Blvd, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL 33308
Briny Irish Pub
It might be bright outside, but the lights stay dim inside Briny Irish Pub. Technically located in Pompano Beach, which is just a little over six miles north of Lauderdale Beach, this spot has been standing since 1945. Briny's proudly calls itself "The world's greatest upscale dive bar," offering a nautical-meets-Irish atmosphere that feels authentic and lived-in.
The bar has over 10 rotating beers on draft at all times, making it a haven for beer lovers who need a break from sugary beach cocktails in a classic Irish pub. Plus, we all know beer simply tastes better on tap. The interior is heavy on the nautical theme, filled with antique-looking ship wheels, dark wood, and old-school memorabilia, providing a cool refuge from the midday scorching heat. Whether you're looking for a pint of Guinness or some classic pub fare, Briny's is quick to deliver a sense of history that most spring break bars nearby lack. It's a legendary Broward County fixture that proves you don't need a view of the sand to have a top-notch time.
(954) 942-3159
3440 E Atlantic Blvd, Pompano Beach, FL 33062
The Parrot Lounge
The self-declared "World-famous Parrot Lounge" has been providing good times on the shoreline since 1970. Just steps from the sand, this neighborhood staple is one of the most iconic beachside bars in the area, rich in history and character. It is a true sports bar at heart, where the game is always on with volume at full blast, and the energy is consistently high. With plenty of TVs, it's the perfect spot to catch all the action, especially if you're a fan of any of South Florida's respected teams. Don't worry if the game isn't your thing; those who are more focused on having a few drinks and mingling will also fit in just fine.
Originally opened by Philadelphia natives, Fort Lauderdale's Parrot Lounge quickly became a hub for Philly sports fans who found their way down to the Sunshine State and are looking for a laid-back atmosphere. It's the kind of place where the bartenders remember your name, "Cheers" style, and the vintage charm isn't going anywhere. Beyond the beer and sports, they also give back to the community through beach cleanups and pet adoption events. Said to be one of the first oceanfront bars in the area, it offers a piece of old-school Fort Lauderdale that keeps locals and visitors coming back year after year.
(954) 563-1493
911 Sunrise Ln, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Kim's Alley Bar
If you need a break from the shoreline mayhem, Kim's Alley Bar is a locally loved dive bar just a mile up from the beach. The U.S. is not short on dive bars, but I have to give Kim's Alley credit as one of the most iconic. If you lived in the area, this is where you'd find all your local characters. You can feel the vibe switch as soon as you turn the corner; it has all the signs of a true, neighborhood-adored dive, from the dim ceiling lights to the harsh neon beer signs.
This Lauderdale landmark has been open since 1948, and while it's been updated over the decades, it still feels like a classic hidden treasure with a lot of personality. The bar is split into two sections, one room up front for watching TV and getting prepped for party mode, and then a more lively back room filled with pool tables, ping pong, and darts. Although be warned: If you didn't know smoking bars were still a thing, let Kim's Alley Bar be your reminder. It's a casual, long-standing spot for beer and mixed drinks where the all-day funtivites are just as important as the beverages.
(954) 763-7886
920 NE 19th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Methodology
To determine the must-visit bars for spring break in the Fort Lauderdale area, I consulted family and friends familiar with the region who have spent time there specifically during spring break. I also researched the history and relevance of said bars, as well as general reviews on platforms like Google and across social media.
The best bars encapsulate the unique energy of Southern Florida's spring break scene. They either have a great view and atmosphere, or a more local-centric spirit unique to the Fort Lauderdale area.