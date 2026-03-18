Buying Leafy Greens In Bulk? Here's How Long They Really Last

In an effort to sneak more leafy greens into your diet, you have probably considered buying them in bulk before. It may seem like the epitome of kitchen convenience, until you open the fridge and find those greens disappointingly wilted or soggy, a far cry from the verdant leaves seen at the store days ago. We're here to help you avoid that happening. You just need to know how long those leafy greens really last and the best storage methods to preserve their freshness.

The average lifespan for bagged leafy greens ranges from just 4 to 5 days. In case you were wondering, pushing past the expiration dates on the label is not recommended due to the potential risk of foodborne illnesses. Moreover, once a pre-prepared package is opened and the leafy greens are exposed to even more contaminants, they are best used within two days. Fresh greens sold loose are a way better bet, as they can last up to 10 days. Needless to say, unless you're absolutely sure you're going to use them up within the first five days of purchase, it might not be such a good idea to buy any leafy greens in bulk. Fresh is definitely best here. If you already have a few bags sitting on the kitchen counter, make sure to take all the necessary storage steps to maintain their quality.