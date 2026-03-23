This Cheap Pantry Item Makes Starting Sourdough Way Easier Than You Might Think

The golden age of sourdough undoubtedly began with the lockdowns that characterized the year 2020. For many, this yeasty era is still going strong, with passions for baking sourdough thriving like the very microorganism that lifts loaves. For home bakers, the labour of love required to breathe life into a wheat-based sourdough starter involves rigorous feeding and days of waiting (if you're even successful). Well, one cheap, everyday pantry ingredient offers an alternative starting point that actually seems to cause less head-scratching and heartbreak in the critical early stages of conjuring a new starter. The secret ingredient: potato flakes.

Rather than mixing wheat flour with water like most other sourdough starters, simply use potato flakes, active dry baking yeast, sugar, and water to get a sourdough starter going. This is already an established method for creating certain enriched breads; it's used in some Amish friendship bread recipes, and in general leads to slightly sweet and super-soft breads.

What makes this starter simpler than the wait-and-watch approach of traditional wheat starters is the control you gain in introducing the already active baker's yeast. There's also a handy kickstart to fermentation with an easily accessible food source for the yeast in the form of sugar, rather than waiting around for the right naturally occurring yeast to take hold with wheat flour. The potato flakes' purpose is as food for the yeast and to give the starter its structure. This starter can be used to ferment all kinds of breads, including Amish friendship bread as well as wheat-based sourdough loaves.