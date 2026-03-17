Johnny Cash's Forgotten 1990s Fast Food Chain Jingle

Sometimes it's difficult to conceive of the fact that two cultural icons interacted, let alone existed at the same time. Pablo Picasso and Ozzy Osbourne were working at the same time, as one comedian pointed out. And believe it or not, Johnny Cash and Taco Bell were both on our televisions at the same time. In the same commercial.

That's right. Johnny Cash performed a jingle for a Taco Bell commercial in 1992. "Where else are you gonna get so many choices with just a little Cash?" he asks during the spot, donning his signature black suit and wielding his guitar while a giant screen behind him flashes close-ups of bean and cheese burritos and hard-shell tacos. No, we're not kidding. Here, take a look.

Now, you may be asking yourself: How? Why? What exactly was going on in 1992 that allowed this instantly ironic collaboration to take place? By 1992, Johnny Cash was a living legend. He'd been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame 12 years prior. He was two years away from winning a Best Contemporary Folk Album Grammy for "American Recordings." And he knew food. Johnny Cash had a famous chili recipe, for goodness sake. So, in other words, it was the perfect moment to perform a hit jingle for an affordable fast-food menu from a titan of its own industry: Taco Bell.