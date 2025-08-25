Johnny Cash's Famous Chili Recipe Uses A Simple Premade Shortcut

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While you may not want to trust every celebrity recipe you come across, it's a good bet you could trust Johnny Cash with chili. Raised on the Southern cooking of his home state, Arkansas, Cash retained that love of homestyle cooking his whole life. Even after the legendary musician became a household name, he liked to cook himself. In fact, his son, John Carter Cash, even compiled the family recipes in "The Cash and Carter Family Cookbook." But Cash's chili recipe has long been the one he shared, even giving it to the United Service Organizations (USO) to be released in another cookbook in the early '90s. Cash's recipe is almost all fresh, but there is one thing he didn't mind taking a shortcut on. While he filled his pot with chopped veggies and steak, he would also add a packet of McCormick's premade chili seasoning.

After all, why mess with a good thing? Chili powder is only one part of the chili equation, with much of the flavor coming from the meat and multiple types of fresh chiles — and McCormick's chili seasoning covers a lot of bases without the need to fuss over the measurements. Like many spice mixes, the exact recipe is a secret (it only lists chili pepper and cumin by name), but copycat recipes usually mix garlic and onion powder, paprika, black pepper, oregano, and cayenne with the chili pepper and cumin. In the aforementioned cookbook, Cash's son notes that he preferred McCormick Mild and used it as a base flavor he could add to.