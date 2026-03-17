Gordon Ramsay's Pan Trick For A Perfect Sear On Filet Mignon
Filet mignon is one of the most expensive cuts of steak that is widely available for home cooks to buy, so it's important to know what to do with it in your kitchen. Known for being supremely tender without much marbling, a gentle hand is needed when cooking it. To that end, it's best to take advice from celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay on his favorite cut of steak. Since filet mignon is round and typically 1 or 2 inches thick, Ramsay has a trick for searing all sides. After crisping the top and bottom, gently roll the steak on its edges to achieve a uniform sear on the entire filet (as demonstrated in this clip from Season 6, Episode 1 of "MasterChef Junior").
According to Ramsay, filet mignon only needs a light sear on all sides, not too much color. Achieving a uniform crust is important when cooking steak because searing the meat seals in its juices. Pan-searing a filet mignon will take anywhere between 3 to 8 minutes per side, and it's recommended to cook it either rare or medium rare (keep in mind to remove it from the pan before it's fully done, as it will cook residually). With a proper sear and enough resting time to reabsorb the juices — 5 to 10 minutes, depending on thickness — you'll have the juiciest, melt-in-your-mouth filet mignon you could ever imagine. There are just a few other tips to keep in mind for the best results.
Tips for cooking filet mignon at home
When cooking filet mignon at home, you'll want to take your steaks out and let them come to room temperature before searing — about 30 minutes. This will allow for even cooking, as the center of the steak will be slower to cook if it starts cold, leading to an underdone center and overdone exterior. Cooking your filet mignon straight from the fridge is a rookie mistake, according to Gordon Ramsay.
Additionally, filet mignon only needs a simple seasoning of salt and pepper. Make sure you season all sides. Since some seasoning will be lost during the cooking process, you'll want to season the steak again once you remove it from the pan.
It's popular to serve filet mignon with a rich, fatty accompaniment since the cut is so lean. Compound herb butter is heavenly when melted on top of the steak, or you can opt to drizzle it with a luscious béarnaise sauce. In an older cooking video of Ramsay, he calls filet mignon "the ultimate indulgence," and makes a decadent mushroom gratin to top his steak, using a variety of mushrooms, shallots, heavy cream, egg yolks, and chives. If you're cooking another cut, check out Ramsay's 12 tips for cooking the absolute best steak.