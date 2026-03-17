Gordon Ramsay's Pan Trick For A Perfect Sear On Filet Mignon

Filet mignon is one of the most expensive cuts of steak that is widely available for home cooks to buy, so it's important to know what to do with it in your kitchen. Known for being supremely tender without much marbling, a gentle hand is needed when cooking it. To that end, it's best to take advice from celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay on his favorite cut of steak. Since filet mignon is round and typically 1 or 2 inches thick, Ramsay has a trick for searing all sides. After crisping the top and bottom, gently roll the steak on its edges to achieve a uniform sear on the entire filet (as demonstrated in this clip from Season 6, Episode 1 of "MasterChef Junior").

According to Ramsay, filet mignon only needs a light sear on all sides, not too much color. Achieving a uniform crust is important when cooking steak because searing the meat seals in its juices. Pan-searing a filet mignon will take anywhere between 3 to 8 minutes per side, and it's recommended to cook it either rare or medium rare (keep in mind to remove it from the pan before it's fully done, as it will cook residually). With a proper sear and enough resting time to reabsorb the juices — 5 to 10 minutes, depending on thickness — you'll have the juiciest, melt-in-your-mouth filet mignon you could ever imagine. There are just a few other tips to keep in mind for the best results.