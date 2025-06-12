Gordon Ramsay's Favorite Cut Of Steak Is A Total Classic
Steaks come in all shapes and sizes. Cuts of steak range from beef tenderloins and strip steaks to T-bones and ribeyes — each of which has characteristics that appeal to specific dishes, as well as specific taste preferences. For celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, one particular cut of steak ranks among his all-time favorites. As outlined in a cooking tutorial on Ramsay's "The F Word," that cut of meat is the tender and luxurious filet mignon.
In the Youtube video, Ramsay — who has plenty of recommendations for cooking the absolute best steak possible – declares filet mignon "one of my favorite cuts of all time." The natural attributes of the meat may help explain why filet mignon is so appealing to Ramsay; the cut has a reputation for being high-end, given its tenderness, lack of fat, and melt-in-your-mouth qualities. Filet mignon is a special cut of meat – which Ramsay understands perfectly.
Of course, given the unique aspects of any filet mignon, there are a few helpful cooking guidelines that will make the most of the luxe meat. The filet itself anchors any worthwhile recipe, though Ramsay's technique imparts well-balanced flavor through a variety of seasonings and herbs.
Ramsay ranks filet mignon among his favorite steaks -- with a recipe that plays to the filet's strengths
If you go to any nice steakhouse, you'll likely find filet mignon on the menu. The tender cut of meat is always delicious, though Ramsay's recipe for filet mignon with gremolata brings the steak to a whole other level. In that particular recipe, Ramsay starts by seasoning his steak with salt and pepper. He doesn't stop with just those spices, however. Rather, he ultimately sears his steak in a sauce of olive oil, chicken stock, garlic, rosemary, thyme, and a bay leaf.
Altogether, these ingredients counteract the pitfalls of filet mignon's lack of fat; the meat is known for a more mild and gentle flavor, and therefore benefits from added seasonings. Ramsay's recipe uses a well-balanced combination that improves flavor without overpowering the steak's inherent attributes. While the filet rests, Ramsay also prepares an herbacious and acidic gremolata, which further elevates flavor.