Gordon Ramsay's Favorite Cut Of Steak Is A Total Classic

Steaks come in all shapes and sizes. Cuts of steak range from beef tenderloins and strip steaks to T-bones and ribeyes — each of which has characteristics that appeal to specific dishes, as well as specific taste preferences. For celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, one particular cut of steak ranks among his all-time favorites. As outlined in a cooking tutorial on Ramsay's "The F Word," that cut of meat is the tender and luxurious filet mignon.

In the Youtube video, Ramsay — who has plenty of recommendations for cooking the absolute best steak possible – declares filet mignon "one of my favorite cuts of all time." The natural attributes of the meat may help explain why filet mignon is so appealing to Ramsay; the cut has a reputation for being high-end, given its tenderness, lack of fat, and melt-in-your-mouth qualities. Filet mignon is a special cut of meat – which Ramsay understands perfectly.

Of course, given the unique aspects of any filet mignon, there are a few helpful cooking guidelines that will make the most of the luxe meat. The filet itself anchors any worthwhile recipe, though Ramsay's technique imparts well-balanced flavor through a variety of seasonings and herbs.