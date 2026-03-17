This Simple Wendy's Chili Addition Makes It Oh-So-Creamy
Wendy's may have made a name for itself with its square patties and Frostys, but its chili is nothing to sleep on. Part of its menu for over 50 years, Wendy's chili is loaded with a rich, hearty combination of high-quality ingredients like beef, vegetables, and chili beans, and it offers a whopping 19 grams of protein in a small order and 25 grams in a large. When ordering, you're given the option of several add-ons like light sour cream, hot sauce, sweet onion, or cheddar cheese, the latter of which tacks on a $0.60 upcharge.
There are many delicious tricks to make Wendy's chili even better. For example, you could give the dish a buttery finish. Fans of Wendy's chili have suggested ideas for enhancing its flavor, and in a Reddit thread, a number of people mentioned the idea of stirring in some butter. "Add some of their butter. Tastes awesome," one person stated. "Pour chili on a baked potato with sour cream and butter with cheese," suggested another. Adding butter to chili imparts not only a creamier texture but a richer flavor.
While butter isn't listed as an add-on to chili on Wendy's menu, you can find it on the baked potato menu, where it is listed as a buttery spread. This spread is more similar to margarine than butter, but it serves as a perfectly worthy swap.
Pairing your buttery chili with other Wendy's dishes
After using Wendy's butter spread as a finishing fat, your chili will likely become somewhat milder. That, of course, can be a good thing for someone who isn't keen on spice. But if you are someone who prefers some heat in your chili, you may need to balance it back out by adding hot sauce.
Once you've perfected your butter-enhanced chili, pair the chili with a Dave's Single — Wendy's most-ordered chili combination. Other complementary dishes include Wendy's baked potato (either side by side or with the chili atop the potato) and its fries, which are great vessels for dipping. You could also pair the chili with Wendy's spicy nuggets if you are on the hunt for a heat-filled meal.
In addition to the small and large servings of chili available at Wendy's, the fast food giant also offers a bucket-sized serving in some locations. At certain grocery stores, you can also find a canned version of Wendy's chili.