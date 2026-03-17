This Simple Wendy's Chili Addition Makes It Oh-So-Creamy

Wendy's may have made a name for itself with its square patties and Frostys, but its chili is nothing to sleep on. Part of its menu for over 50 years, Wendy's chili is loaded with a rich, hearty combination of high-quality ingredients like beef, vegetables, and chili beans, and it offers a whopping 19 grams of protein in a small order and 25 grams in a large. When ordering, you're given the option of several add-ons like light sour cream, hot sauce, sweet onion, or cheddar cheese, the latter of which tacks on a $0.60 upcharge.

There are many delicious tricks to make Wendy's chili even better. For example, you could give the dish a buttery finish. Fans of Wendy's chili have suggested ideas for enhancing its flavor, and in a Reddit thread, a number of people mentioned the idea of stirring in some butter. "Add some of their butter. Tastes awesome," one person stated. "Pour chili on a baked potato with sour cream and butter with cheese," suggested another. Adding butter to chili imparts not only a creamier texture but a richer flavor.

While butter isn't listed as an add-on to chili on Wendy's menu, you can find it on the baked potato menu, where it is listed as a buttery spread. This spread is more similar to margarine than butter, but it serves as a perfectly worthy swap.