A Redditor Asked Why Huy Fong Sriracha Is Now Green. Here's The Explanation

Sriracha has become one of the most beloved condiments in the kitchen in the last 15 years, thanks in no small part to the efforts of David Tran and his company Huy Fong Foods. Huy Fong makes the most famous sriracha on store shelves, the kind featuring that rooster logo, and has been producing it in California since 1980. Recently, however, customers have noticed a startling change in their Huy Fong sriracha, and it bodes very poorly for the company. That famous red sauce is now muddy green.

Redditor JS1040 posted a photo asking others why sriracha was suddenly green with no explanation on the label, and wondered if it was supposed to be a different product. What followed was a long and complex story stretching back over 10 years about Huy Fong and the farm that supplied the peppers for its very versatile hot sauce.

Huy Fong had been buying its peppers exclusively from Underwood Ranches since 1988. Underwood was growing hundreds of acres of peppers exclusively for Huy Fong. After about a decade, the two businesses stopped formalizing their agreements in writing. They had worked together so long that they were relying on oral deals, like partners. In 2014, Huy Fong put into motion plans to stop relying on Underwood for peppers, but never told Underwood about it until late 2016. The results are only fully becoming public knowledge now, especially since Huy Fong sriracha is showing up differently on store shelves.