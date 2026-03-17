The Chaotic Orson Welles Commercial That Became Legendary

With his unmistakable and sonorous baritone voice, legendary director Orson Welles was a natural choice as an advertising spokesperson – a role the erstwhile Hollywood wunderkind happily played in his later years, as he was often in need of money. One of his commercials for Paul Masson champagne has become particularly famous, if not for the reasons its makers might have hoped.

Welles enjoyed a three-year stint representing the California winemaker, memorably intoning its slogan, "We will sell no wine before its time." However, outtakes from the champagne commercial later became notorious for showing a seemingly inebriated Welles struggling to get through his lines.

According to production supervisor of the shoot Peter Shillingford, Welles was typically a pleasure to work with. Shillingford told Mel Magazine, "Normally, the shoots went great", with the only problem being the mercurial star's habit of changing his lines — much to the ad agency's frustration.

Yet on the day of the champagne commercial shoot, Welles arrived disheveled and apparently intoxicated. He had been filming in Las Vegas all night and, hoping to sleep in his limo on the ride back, had taken a sleeping pill — unfortunately, it had only just begun to take effect. Despite Welles' condition, Shillingford tried filming the commercial — even if Welles was unable to perform, getting him on camera would mean, "we'd have insurance coverage for the day because of the actor malfunctioning."

After several disastrous attempts, Welles finally managed to get some sleep, and once refreshed, "delivered the lines perfectly." Welles, "grinning at the furious agency guys as he walked away from the set," cheerfully invited Shillingford to lunch the next day at the celebrated Los Angeles restaurant Ma Maison. "How could I refuse?" Shillingford recalled.