Alton Brown's Method For Drying Steak In The Fridge Uses This Household Gadget

Dry-brining your steak before cooking it will remove moisture from the surface of the steak, making it easier to achieve a perfectly crisp crust when cooking. If you've long struggled with how to properly dry steak in your fridge, Alton Brown has the perfect solution. In a video shared to his YouTube channel, he starts by putting the steaks on a wire cooling rack over a baking sheet and sprinkling them liberally on each side with kosher sea salt. The salt will draw out moisture in the steak and then mix with that moisture to create a brine that both seasons the meat and helps it develop that nice, even crust on the outside as you cook it.

He then places the sheet pan in the fridge, uncovered, for eight to 12 hours. This is long enough to allow the enzymes in the meat to break down muscle fibers and connective tissues for enhanced tenderness, as well as achieve a richer, more flavorful steak. But it's one special step Brown uses that really takes this method to the next level. He places a small, rechargeable fan inside the fridge, right in front of the baking sheet containing the steaks.

As the steak sits in the fridge, the fan maintains a continuous flow of air around the meat. This prevents any moisture from building up on the surface of the meat and dissipates heat to maintain a consistent temperature and prevent spoilage or mold growth. While Brown is using this method for New York Strip steaks, any large cut of steak is ideal for dry aging. The process can enhance the quality and taste of expensive cuts of steak or elevate budget cuts like a flat iron or sirloin steak.