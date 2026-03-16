Alton Brown's Method For Drying Steak In The Fridge Uses This Household Gadget
Dry-brining your steak before cooking it will remove moisture from the surface of the steak, making it easier to achieve a perfectly crisp crust when cooking. If you've long struggled with how to properly dry steak in your fridge, Alton Brown has the perfect solution. In a video shared to his YouTube channel, he starts by putting the steaks on a wire cooling rack over a baking sheet and sprinkling them liberally on each side with kosher sea salt. The salt will draw out moisture in the steak and then mix with that moisture to create a brine that both seasons the meat and helps it develop that nice, even crust on the outside as you cook it.
He then places the sheet pan in the fridge, uncovered, for eight to 12 hours. This is long enough to allow the enzymes in the meat to break down muscle fibers and connective tissues for enhanced tenderness, as well as achieve a richer, more flavorful steak. But it's one special step Brown uses that really takes this method to the next level. He places a small, rechargeable fan inside the fridge, right in front of the baking sheet containing the steaks.
As the steak sits in the fridge, the fan maintains a continuous flow of air around the meat. This prevents any moisture from building up on the surface of the meat and dissipates heat to maintain a consistent temperature and prevent spoilage or mold growth. While Brown is using this method for New York Strip steaks, any large cut of steak is ideal for dry aging. The process can enhance the quality and taste of expensive cuts of steak or elevate budget cuts like a flat iron or sirloin steak.
Other tips for how to dry-age steak in the fridge
Before you begin the unique process of dry-aging beef in your fridge, clean your fridge thoroughly, as the meat could potentially absorb odors and flavors from other items, which could affect its flavor. If your fridge doesn't have an easy-to-read thermometer or humidity sensor, consider buying one that clips to the shelf or rack. The ideal temperature for dry aging steak is between 34 and 38 degrees Fahrenheit, and the recommended humidity level is between 75 and 85%.
You only need three common kitchen items to dry-age steak at home: a roll of paper towels, a wire cooling rack or a roasting or broiler pan, and a battery-powered or rechargeable fan that will fit in your fridge. Make sure your fan has fresh batteries or is fully charged so that it can run for eight hours or longer. Start by patting the steaks dry with your paper towels, and then arrange them in a single row on the baking rack and coat each side with coarse, flaky sea salt.
The best spot in your fridge to dry-age meat is towards the back of the bottom shelf. It is the coolest, driest area, and if anything leaks out of your pan while you're dry-aging your steak, it won't drip onto any raw food below. Before drying steak in your fridge, remove any other items from the shelf. Because the meat is uncovered, you don't want to risk contaminating other raw foods in the fridge. Using a wire cooling rack will allow for better air circulation around the meat, especially when you use a fan as well. However, make sure to put a sheet pan under the rack to catch any drippings and minimize clean-up.