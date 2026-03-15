The Popular Seafood Appetizer That Restaurant Workers Say They Don't Order

No matter what industry you're in, you probably have a workplace horror story. For most people, these kinds of stories never really escape the sphere of their work world and won't affect the public at large. But the restaurant industry is different. Sometimes their stories can make you nervous about dining out. Other times, they can serve as helpful insider information, especially if they're about things that restaurant workers are nervous to order — like fresh oysters.

If you are a fan of raw oysters and go to seafood restaurants known for them, they're probably going to taste great. What you may not know is that it is generally recommended that no one eat raw oysters. According to the CDC, the Virginia Department of Health, and even Food Network, among many others, you should only eat oysters that have been cooked thoroughly.

Food service workers on Reddit are often strongly against eating raw oysters. One hotel worker on Reddit said their employer forbids them from eating raw oysters to minimize the risk of spreading illness to customers. In a different thread, another Redditor said hundreds of people in the city where he worked got sick with norovirus from eating oysters, then oddly claimed the risk was worth it. Elsewhere, a former chef on Reddit said they'd only order oysters from a place that specializes in them.