The Popular Seafood Appetizer That Restaurant Workers Say They Don't Order
No matter what industry you're in, you probably have a workplace horror story. For most people, these kinds of stories never really escape the sphere of their work world and won't affect the public at large. But the restaurant industry is different. Sometimes their stories can make you nervous about dining out. Other times, they can serve as helpful insider information, especially if they're about things that restaurant workers are nervous to order — like fresh oysters.
If you are a fan of raw oysters and go to seafood restaurants known for them, they're probably going to taste great. What you may not know is that it is generally recommended that no one eat raw oysters. According to the CDC, the Virginia Department of Health, and even Food Network, among many others, you should only eat oysters that have been cooked thoroughly.
Food service workers on Reddit are often strongly against eating raw oysters. One hotel worker on Reddit said their employer forbids them from eating raw oysters to minimize the risk of spreading illness to customers. In a different thread, another Redditor said hundreds of people in the city where he worked got sick with norovirus from eating oysters, then oddly claimed the risk was worth it. Elsewhere, a former chef on Reddit said they'd only order oysters from a place that specializes in them.
Avoiding Vibrio and more
In 2025, six people died after eating oysters harvested in Louisiana that were infected with a flesh-eating strain of Vibrio bacteria. There is no way to tell if an oyster is infected with Vibrio. They don't smell, look, or taste different. So it's not like you can assume a higher-end restaurant or even one with fresher product is safer. It has nothing to do with that. There is also no safer time of year to eat oysters, despite a common myth that claims bacteria levels are not dangerous during certain months.
Raw oysters can also be infected with Salmonella. In 2022, there was a fairly large norovirus outbreak associated with raw oysters. They have even been the cause of outbreaks of hepatitis A and Giardia in the past. You can lower some risks for these illnesses by avoiding oysters with cracked or open shells, cloudy liquor, or a noticeable fishy odor.
We covered dishes restaurant workers never order in the past, and oysters made the list. The fact is that there will always be risk involved, so it's up to you as a diner to choose. After all, there is an inherent risk of foodborne illness from any food. A restaurant that specializes in oysters and has access to fresh product is less of a risk than a landlocked buffet, perhaps. But even the best chef cannot prevent bacteria that are already in the oyster, like Vibrio.
Avoid raw and go for a cooked preparation. We have a great Oysters Rockefeller recipe, or you can even fry them up with a simple upgrade for a delicious po' boy sandwich. It never hurts to have delicious and safe food.