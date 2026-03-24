The Chicago Bottled-In-Bond Bourbon That Drinkers Say Carries A Sweet Heat

If you're looking for a relatively young whiskey that has nevertheless been made by faithfully sticking to some very old rules, you might want to try FEW bottled in bond bourbon. With its distinctive blend of spice and sweetness, FEW has distinguished itself among bourbon drinkers, just as the Evanston grain-to-glass distillery that produces it has made its mark on Chicago's thriving whiskey scene.

The distillery itself proudly refers to the "beloved spice of FEW straight bourbon" that gives the whiskey its heat, while many critics have emphasized the complex sweetness that accompanies it. The Whiskey Wash's Carin Moonin detected rooibos tea and Oreo cookies in the bourbon's nose, which one Reddit user described as "almost aggressively sweet, spicy, definitely some vanilla, and a not-unpleasant hint of something vegetal, like walking in the woods after a rain." Nick Beiter's review at Breaking Bourbon echoed this, noting a "pervasive earthy undertone throughout", with a flavor profile that is "complemented by sweeter cherry, cinnamon, caramel, and raisins along with a healthy amount of oak."

The bourbon was first released to mark the 125th anniversary of the 1897 Bottled In Bond Act, the U.S. Government legislation which set the standards under which various alcoholic spirits throughout the country could be produced and sold. Prior to this, the American whiskey industry was shockingly unregulated, with unscrupulous practices rife among distillers, and much of what was then sold as "bourbon" would be unrecognizable to modern drinkers. The Bottled In Bond Act, however, paved the way for the high standards of quality modern whiskeys aspire to, which is why FEW Spirits' bourbon is made in strict accordance with the Act's specifications.