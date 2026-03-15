The Only Time You Should Be Wrapping Baked Potatoes In Foil

You've seen them at restaurants and food trucks: Golden baked potatoes tightly bundled in aluminum foil, steaming hot, with fresh toppings about to spill off in all directions. Sure, it photographs well, but don't bring that look home to your kitchen. When you bake potatoes, foil works against everything that makes them good. A potato is about 80% water, most of which turns to steam in a hot oven. Wrap it in foil and all that steam gets trapped, leaving your potato to steam-cook in its own juices. Instead of a fluffy, crispy spud after around 60 minutes, you end up with something more rubbery and soggy — basically mashed potato, but considerably less appetizing.

Even worse, if you don't unwrap it immediately and let it sit on the counter, moisture condenses between foil and skin, turning your potato into a breeding ground for bacteria and a genuine food safety risk. With that said, while foil is a problem in the oven, it's perfectly fine after you've baked the potato and need to keep it warm — say, if you're making a big batch for a dinner party. It'll keep the spuds nice and toasty and the skin dry. Just be sure to plate them quickly after unwrapping.