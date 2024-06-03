Before Grilling Baked Potatoes, Take This Extra Salty Step

For delicious baked potatoes, there are many steps you can take to achieve near-perfection with your spuds. But we've got one trick in particular that will take your potatoes over the top. It's why baked potatoes typically taste better in restaurants than at home. That's right — salt. A lot of it. Grilling season is the perfect time to implement this tip — don't forget to throw some potatoes on the flame alongside your favorite meats, seafood, or vegetables, like sweet summer corn or a supple lobster tail.

Once you grease up the potato with plenty of olive oil, apply a generous portion of kosher salt to create a savory crust, then pop that sucker on the grill to achieve a crispy exterior and a fluffy inside. Let your potato cook for about an hour on a medium-heat grill, checking every 15 minutes of so. After pulling your perfected potato off the heat, slice it open to let the steam out. This will help you achieve a fluffy potato texture. Don't forget to serve your spud with all of your favorite toppings, like tangy sour cream, sharp shredded cheddar, and a fistful of bright chives.