The Absolute Best Way To Store Green Garlic To Keep It Fresh And Crisp

Harvested young, before the bulbs even form, green garlic's vibrant exterior alone makes it fantastic for almost any dish. Sadly, between a trip home from the farmers' market and finally ending up on your plate, it's all too easy for it to lose that freshness. Contrary to popular belief, you can't always apply all the usual ways to keep garlic fresh to its younger version. What you will need, instead, is a glass of water or a damp paper towel.

Moisture is your best bet for keeping green garlic fresh and crisp long enough to elevate your dishes throughout the week. Just wrap it in a damp paper towel before placing it in a plastic bag for fridge storage (the crisper drawer should work). That said, one of the most common produce storage mistakes to avoid is rinsing it before storing, and the case also applies here. This might give the green garlic a slimy coating as well as exposing it to more bacteria, so keep it dry right until before you cook. These steps should last it for about five to seven days.

Another alternative is to keep it in a glass or container, with water covering up to a little over the white root area. This should keep it from wilting for roughly a week, although the tips might turn slightly yellow. Both the fridge and the kitchen counter are suitable for this storage method.