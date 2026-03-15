Television's Oldest Cooking Show Premiered Over 80 Years Ago

We're bombarded with so much food-related content today that it's hard to remember a time when you could flip channels on your television set and not see someone cooking a meal. Food TV has come a long way from the instructional programming of the 1990s to travel shows that introduced us to a whole new world of flavors, and finally the highly competitive culinary coliseums of today. Martha Stewart's Cooking School, Ina Garten's Barefoot Contessa, Rachel Ray's 30-Minute Meals, Jamie Oliver's The Naked Chef, the list of iconic cooking shows is never-ending (in fact, here are 16 classic Food Network shows we've forgotten over time).

And the precursor to all of these was Marcel Boulestin's Cook's Night Out — the oldest cooking show in the world, which premiered on The BBC 89 years ago. The five-episode series aired on The BBC between January and March, 1937, and featured one dish per episode. "Marcel Boulestin will demonstrate before the camera the making of the first of five dishes, each of which can be prepared as separate dishes, while the whole together make an excellent five-course dinner," a TV listing from the day notes. "In his first talk, M. Boulestin will demonstrate the cooking of an omelette." The other episodes featured Boulestin making a Filet de Sole Murat, Escalope de Veau Choisy, Salads, and Crepes Flambes.

Like many shows from that era, Cook's Night Out was broadcast Live. This means there are no recordings of the 15-minute episodes. The legend of Boulestin, however, has survived.