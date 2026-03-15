A Tangy Trick To Amp Up Flavor While Watching Your Sodium

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Fats, cholesterols — they're rather easy to watch out for compared to sodium. It's not without reason that Americans are eating far more sodium than is healthy, according to the American Heart Association. Sodium is simply everywhere. Sauces, condiments, and even things you normally wouldn't expect to have sodium, like sparkling water. It's even more annoying when you cook your own food and find out that things just don't taste the same without salt. Well, that we can help you with. As it turns out, balsamic vinegar is a perfect, sodium-free substitute for tons of dishes while also amping up the flavor.

A tablespoon of generic balsamic vinegar contains 3.7 milligrams of salt. That's 0.07% of a person's recommended daily sodium intake of 2,000 milligrams (WHO). In fact, it's such a minuscule amount that balsamic qualifies as sodium-free under FDA standards. But despite the lack of a savory kick, balsamic vinegar isn't at all lacking in the flavor department. You get this rich, extremely complex flavor from aged grapes. When you add it to a dish, it makes itself known with a slight sweetness and a powerful tang, and, depending on the recipe you use it with, it can add genuine dimension to every bite while (most importantly!) keeping your sodium level in check.