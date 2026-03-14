Ree Drummond's Easy Ingredient Add-In For Silky Enchilada Sauce

Enchiladas are the savory, warming, and flavorful dinner that you need to make. There are so many different recipes worth trying, including our hearty loaded beef enchiladas and salsa verde chicken enchiladas. While the proteins, filling, and spices may vary, the one thing they all have in common is that their sauce can be improved with one simple, Ree Drummond-approved ingredient addition: flour.

In a video shared to the Food Network YouTube channel, Drummond shares that, before adding any liquids to her cheese enchilada sauce recipe, she adds flour to the mixture of sautéed onions, bell peppers, and spices (like chipotle powder and cumin). "This helps the sauce get just a little bit of a thicker consistency and makes it not too watery," she says. She mixes in the flour well to eliminate any raw bits, then adds in the liquid. This hack can be, presumably, used for any enchilada sauce recipe, as it's sure to thicken everything up and leave you with a sauce that doesn't make your tortillas too soggy.