Here's Why Frozen Vegetables Cost So Much Less Than Fresh (And There's An Added Bonus)

If you are trying to save money on produce, the frozen food aisle is always appealing. But you might have some understandable concerns as to why exactly frozen vegetables are so much cheaper than fresh. Beyond the longstanding preference for thinking "fresh" automatically means better, there is an inherent suspicion applied to budget ingredients. Surely if something is cheaper, it must be lower quality or highly processed. But that kind of thinking might be causing you to miss out on big savings, because the low price of frozen vegetables has less to do with quality than the supply chain.

Fresh vegetables can spoil and lose their quality quickly, which means they need to be picked, processed, and sent to stores with fast turnaround times. That means higher costs for things like labor and shipping. It's also a big part of why fresh vegetables are so expensive: waste. Food waste isn't just an issue for consumers at home; it also drives up what you pay at the store. If a company is selling perishable produce, it's simply a given that some food will go bad while waiting to be shipped out or sitting on the shelf. As such, the cost of what does get sold has to be high enough to cover what was lost. Frozen produce doesn't have those issues. Since it has a much longer shelf life, there's far less waste in the supply chains, and this lowers the prices at the register.