The Clever Way To Sneak Protein (And Flavor) Into Savory Cocktails

Savory cocktails don't really play by the rules, do they? At least not in the way their sweet and sour counterparts do. Instead of just fruits and herbs, they derive flavors from condiments that typically belong on your dinner plate, like Worcestershire sauce, miso paste, and pickle brine. Bone broth is yet another unexpected ingredient to join this line-up, and it's matched by an extra boost of protein. Undoubtedly, this is one of the absolute best uses for the bone broth in your pantry, one you probably never considered before.

Far from your ordinary base, bone broth ensures there's no such thing as a boring cocktail. The slow-simmered, collagen-rich liquid brings the same complexity that's captivated countless soup bowls into your cocktails. Just a small splash and the boozy base is elevated by an umami richness, uniquely enticing as the herby, briny nuances unravel underneath. Still, it's subtle enough that the remaining ingredients won't be overshadowed, merely smoothened out into a more savory depth.

What's more? Bone broth is also a decent source of protein, averaging about 8 to 10 grams per cup. Depending on the amount of broth you use for your cocktail, that number could fluctuate. However, it's worth noting that in the case of alcohol consumption, there might still be a decline in your body's ability to absorb nutrients. So, while this is good for sneaking a little protein into your leisurely hours, it's not a preferable way to meet your daily protein intake.