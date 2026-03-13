The Clever Way To Sneak Protein (And Flavor) Into Savory Cocktails
Savory cocktails don't really play by the rules, do they? At least not in the way their sweet and sour counterparts do. Instead of just fruits and herbs, they derive flavors from condiments that typically belong on your dinner plate, like Worcestershire sauce, miso paste, and pickle brine. Bone broth is yet another unexpected ingredient to join this line-up, and it's matched by an extra boost of protein. Undoubtedly, this is one of the absolute best uses for the bone broth in your pantry, one you probably never considered before.
Far from your ordinary base, bone broth ensures there's no such thing as a boring cocktail. The slow-simmered, collagen-rich liquid brings the same complexity that's captivated countless soup bowls into your cocktails. Just a small splash and the boozy base is elevated by an umami richness, uniquely enticing as the herby, briny nuances unravel underneath. Still, it's subtle enough that the remaining ingredients won't be overshadowed, merely smoothened out into a more savory depth.
What's more? Bone broth is also a decent source of protein, averaging about 8 to 10 grams per cup. Depending on the amount of broth you use for your cocktail, that number could fluctuate. However, it's worth noting that in the case of alcohol consumption, there might still be a decline in your body's ability to absorb nutrients. So, while this is good for sneaking a little protein into your leisurely hours, it's not a preferable way to meet your daily protein intake.
Just imagine your favorite savory cocktails upgraded with a splash of bone broth
Bone broth's versatility is no less prominent when it's brought over to the world of mixology. Pour it into your tried and true Bloody Mary, and this tangy, spicy cocktail will be even more interesting. In fact, this particular spin has a name of its own, called the Bloody Bull, featuring beef broth shaken with tomato juice, hot sauces, and vodka. In another version, this similar combination of ingredients goes by the name Bull Shot, its 74-year-long existence proving that adding broth to cocktails is much more than just a fleeting trend.
Classic recipes aside, there are also modern twists that bone broth can adapt to, so don't hesitate to experiment with your favorite cocktail recipes for impressing your guests. Go all in with the element of surprise by making bone broth ice cubes for your Manhattan cocktail, possibly matched by a bacon-infused bourbon to seal the deal on that savory, smoky goodness. Simply highlighting the bone broth's flavors, you can consider making a tincture, then using it for a simple martini.
For those who prefer the mild warmth of a chicken broth more, a hot, spice-infused toddy cocktail is wondrous, especially considering the broth's own comforting nature. It even works with categorically non-savory, fruity summer cocktails. The familiar freshness of ingredients like cucumber, melon, apple, pineapple, etc., can strike the most beautiful contrast with the broth's savoriness. Feel free to add a bit of hot sauce or cayenne pepper to liven up the taste profile.