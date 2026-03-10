Where To Find The Famous Boston Gumbo That Beat Bobby Flay's

It's pretty hard to beat Bobby Flay. The French-trained chef has built an impressive portfolio of restaurants over the years, all while releasing over a dozen cookbooks and starring in Emmy-award winning TV shows. But every so often, a lesser-known chef will come around and really challenge the star, like Lambert Givens of Hunter's Kitchen and Bar in Boston.

Givens, the executive chef at the Southie eatery, appeared on The Food Network show "Beat Bobby Flay" back in 2022, facing off against the titular host in a gumbo-making competition. Givens managed to blow the judges away using his grandmother's recipe, becoming part of the minority of contestants who have beaten Flay on the show. His winning dish, which gets its signature taste from a homemade Dungeness crab stock, has been on the menu since Hunter's opened, and it's still a customer favorite today.

The sausage and seafood gumbo recipe at Hunter's is loaded with fresh shrimp, crab, and andouille sausage, which are all slow-cooked for over four hours to ensure the best results. The magic comes from a secret seasoning blend, as well as a hearty amount of butter, all served with aromatic Charleston rice. It's a rich, umami-spiked stew that lets the natural flavors of the seafood shine — and you can get your hands on a cup or crock full of it anytime at Hunter's Kitchen and Bar.