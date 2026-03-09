This Seattle Spot Is Washington's Best Italian Restaurant, According To Customers

You can find Italian food pretty much wherever you go, but if you want exceptional Italian food, take a look at our list of the hands-down best Italian restaurant in every state. Washington state's entry is Osteria La Spiga in Seattle, a restaurant that's been around since 1998 and continues to be a firm favorite among customers in the area for a few reasons.

Chef Sabrina Tinsley and her husband, Pietro Borghesi, were on a mission to offer northern Italian food, specifically from the Emilia-Romagna region of the country, and that's exactly what they have done. Emilia-Romagna is where some of Italy's most iconic ingredients are produced, including Parmigiano Reggiano, balsamic vinegar, prosciutto di Parma, and mortadella. Popular choices on La Spiga's menu include the Tagliatelle al Burro de Tartufo, a simple but decadent truffle butter pasta, and the ragu, a hearty meat sauce spooned over noodles. All of the pasta at La Spiga is handmade with local eggs. It doesn't get much fresher than that.

In addition to homemade breads, Italian meats and cheeses, and specialties like fried polenta and house-made sausage, the menu at La Spiga is accommodating to different diets, including vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free. Its house-made ancient grain bread is gluten free, and gluten-free pasta can be substituted in your dish. It's that kind of care and attention for its customers that makes Osteria La Spiga such a winning destination.