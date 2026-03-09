This Seattle Spot Is Washington's Best Italian Restaurant, According To Customers
You can find Italian food pretty much wherever you go, but if you want exceptional Italian food, take a look at our list of the hands-down best Italian restaurant in every state. Washington state's entry is Osteria La Spiga in Seattle, a restaurant that's been around since 1998 and continues to be a firm favorite among customers in the area for a few reasons.
Chef Sabrina Tinsley and her husband, Pietro Borghesi, were on a mission to offer northern Italian food, specifically from the Emilia-Romagna region of the country, and that's exactly what they have done. Emilia-Romagna is where some of Italy's most iconic ingredients are produced, including Parmigiano Reggiano, balsamic vinegar, prosciutto di Parma, and mortadella. Popular choices on La Spiga's menu include the Tagliatelle al Burro de Tartufo, a simple but decadent truffle butter pasta, and the ragu, a hearty meat sauce spooned over noodles. All of the pasta at La Spiga is handmade with local eggs. It doesn't get much fresher than that.
In addition to homemade breads, Italian meats and cheeses, and specialties like fried polenta and house-made sausage, the menu at La Spiga is accommodating to different diets, including vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free. Its house-made ancient grain bread is gluten free, and gluten-free pasta can be substituted in your dish. It's that kind of care and attention for its customers that makes Osteria La Spiga such a winning destination.
Osteria La Spiga reviews don't lie
With a sophisticated menu that changes regularly, Osteria La Spiga has maintained consistent quality for over two decades. Customers all over the internet sing the praises of Washington's best Italian restaurant. And it's not just the food that sets La Spiga apart, it's the ambiance, too. "The restaurant had immaculate vibes, with big tables and high ceilings, so while you could always hear the general din of the surrounding area, it also felt very private and cozy," one reviewer wrote on Yelp. "The food and drinks were amazing," they added.
Fans also agree that the dessert at La Spiga is second to none. The tiramisu (called Il Mascarpone di Ida on the menu) and the panna cotta both receive extremely high marks. Adria at The Emerald Palate said that the tiramisu actually changed her life. "Perfect place, perfect meal, perfect service!" gushed an Open Table reviewer, then saying, "Excellent Negroni, insalata mista, costatá di maiale, perfectly cooked and seasoned, just melts in your mouth! Torta di nocciola, espresso. Excellent wine recommendation. Amazing service ... friendly, knowledgeable, well trained. Definitely the best restaurant on Capitol Hill! Highly recommend!"
"This place gets it right, consistently," another Open Table reviewer wrote. There are tons of hidden gem restaurants in Seattle, and while Osteria La Spiga isn't exactly hidden, it is a gem that clearly continues to evolve with the times while staying true to its core promise of allowing customers to indulge in the best food of Emilia-Romagna. And if you're visiting the city, make sure to look out for some iconic Washington state foods to try while you're there.