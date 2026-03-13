The Best Soups To Make Ahead And Freeze For Later

Soups are cozy, comforting, and ridiculously easy to throw together based on whatever ingredients you have in your pantry or freezer. But for all of the things they are, there is one thing that they are not: Conducive to making in small batches. No one makes a one-serving soup, though if you make a whole Crock-Pot full, you may be stuck with the dilemma of what to do with all of those leftovers.

Lucky for you, we have an easy solution. Rather than try to eat soup for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, freeze the extras and enjoy them at a later date. We got some expert insight from Mexican chef and television personality Pati Jinich, who recently teamed up with Avocados from Mexico to spread awareness around diabetes prevention. She recommended specifically freezing broth-based soups, including chicken soup, lentil, black bean, and pozole. "Their flavors deepen over time, and they reheat beautifully," she says, recommending that folks omit garnishes when freezing their recipes, adding them in for freshness once the soup has defrosted and is ready to serve.