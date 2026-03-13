The Best Soups To Make Ahead And Freeze For Later
Soups are cozy, comforting, and ridiculously easy to throw together based on whatever ingredients you have in your pantry or freezer. But for all of the things they are, there is one thing that they are not: Conducive to making in small batches. No one makes a one-serving soup, though if you make a whole Crock-Pot full, you may be stuck with the dilemma of what to do with all of those leftovers.
Lucky for you, we have an easy solution. Rather than try to eat soup for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, freeze the extras and enjoy them at a later date. We got some expert insight from Mexican chef and television personality Pati Jinich, who recently teamed up with Avocados from Mexico to spread awareness around diabetes prevention. She recommended specifically freezing broth-based soups, including chicken soup, lentil, black bean, and pozole. "Their flavors deepen over time, and they reheat beautifully," she says, recommending that folks omit garnishes when freezing their recipes, adding them in for freshness once the soup has defrosted and is ready to serve.
Avoid freezing these soups
Broth-based soups are very conducive to freezing, but there are other varieties that chef Pati Jinich recommends only eating fresh. "Cream-heavy soups or dairy-based chowders can separate. Potato purées can turn grainy," she says.
She also offered tips for freezing soups. "To make sure you're freezing your soup properly, make sure to cool it completely before freezing, freeze in portioned containers, leave room for expansion, and freeze without delicate herbs," she says. Refrigerating (and freezing) hot foods is not a good idea because the heat can cause condensation and cause it to spoil faster. Portioning first is important, as one of the biggest mistakes that people make when storing leftovers is freezing massive amounts that need to be thawed to be portioned. It's also best not to refreeze soup because temperature changes may negatively alter its texture. Storing small, lunch-sized servings will offer the utmost convenience when the craving for soup and a sandwich strikes.