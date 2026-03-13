The Biggest Myth About Mexican Food You Need To Unlearn

There are many descriptors associated with Mexican food that are undeniable — hearty, flavor-packed, and cozy, just to name a few. However, unhealthy is an unfair adjective that's attached to the cuisine far too often. It may seem accurate on the surface, but one expert explains why the misnomer doesn't describe Mexican food.

To Maycoll Calderón, Executive Chef at Cuna, labeling an entire country's food as unhealthy shows a misunderstanding of the fare. "The idea that Mexican food is inherently unhealthy is a major oversimplification," he says. "What many Americans associate with 'Mexican food' is often a Tex-Mex adaptation, heavy cheese, sour cream, oversized portions, and deep-fried items." We love Texas-Mexican fusion restaurants as much as the next person, but they hardly cover the vastness that's south of the border. "While those dishes can be delicious, they don't represent the depth or diversity of traditional Mexican cuisine," Calderón explains.

"The misconception comes from commercialization and from a narrow exposure to one style of Mexican-American food, rather than the true regional cuisines of Mexico." In reality, what makes Tex-Mex different from Mexican cuisine is the type of ingredients used. While the former often uses powdered or canned versions of staples, Calderón emphasizes the freshness of Mexican cooking with ingredients like fruits, vegetables, and protein. Additionally, the preparation looks different from the fried, Dorito-dusted taco shells you encounter in the U.S. "Many traditional dishes are grilled, steamed, braised, or roasted rather than fried," the chef says.