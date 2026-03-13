The Easiest 'Impressive' Cocktails Anyone Can Make Without Special Tools

Whether you're hosting a gathering, wanting to unleash your inner mixologist, or just trying to save money by enjoying a night in, making homemade cocktails can be an intimidating venture. Internet searches will convince you that you need an entire tool kit of cocktail equipment if you're even thinking about making your own. These kits can be pricey and often include bartending tools the average amateur mixologist will never need for their home bar.

That's not to say that bar kits are a waste of money, but you don't necessarily need them to mix an impressive cocktail. The secret is knowing which drinks serve up best without the fancy tools. For guidance, we reached out to Curtis McMillan, creative director of talent and beverage at The Down Low Cocktail Club in Woburn, Massachusetts. The Down Low's curated cocktail menu is a vibrant mix of classic and inventive, an integral balance that defines the vibe McMillian strives for at the club — and principles that can make the difference in your homemade cocktail. "If you want to impress guests without pulling out a full bar kit, a simplified tiki cocktail is the way to go," he tells us.

Why tiki? McMillian says it comes down to two things: preparation and vibe. "Pre-Prohibition cocktails are often spirit-forward and intense, which can be overwhelming for casual drinkers," he says. "Tiki drinks, on the other hand, are layered, balanced, and much more group-friendly, and most people already own the only tool you really need: a blender."