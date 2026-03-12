New York's Hidden Seafood Gem For Wild-Caught Fish And Stunning Italian Dishes
New York is home to some of the finest restaurants in the world, and many people wait months or even years for a coveted reservation at the most famous ones. But if you're ever craving seafood, then it could be worth taking a drive out of the city to Westchester County, where you'll find a hidden gem known for its locally-sourced menu and crave-worthy fish and chips.
Brothers Fish and Chips is located in the charming village of Ossining, located less than an hour north of Manhattan along the Hudson. Ossining is generally known for its affordable house prices and historic prison rather than its culinary scene, but the wild-caught seafood at Brothers has put it on the map in recent years. This casual fine dining spot was opened by two brothers, Kevin and Elmer Oliveros, who came from a family of chefs and food lovers that dreamed of one day opening a seafood restaurant.
They did just that in 2010, when they bought the takeout fish and chip shop that Elmer Oliveros was working in at the time. The brothers changed the eatery's name, started serving more intricate dishes, and eventually began attracting so many customers that a sit-down location was opened next door. The seasonal menus at Brothers Fish and Chips, which are curated according to what's available at the market, are beloved for their freshness, simplicity, and commitment to quality.
Customers rave that Brothers Fish and Chips is 'subtly sophisticated'
Kevin and Elmer Oliveros grew up on a farm in Guatemala with nothing but all-natural ingredients on hand. This had a big impact on their approaches to food and it's evident in the menu at Brothers. There are some inklings of their heritage through dishes like crab tostones and coconut ceviche mixto, but the Italian influence that Kevin Oliveros has picked up while working at a trattoria named Risotto is also evident. Hence, menu items like shrimp risotto with aged gruyere and fried calamari, along with rotating gazpacho variations.
The best way to experience it all is through the handcrafted Chef's Tasting Menu, but the takeout menu at Brothers is also extensive, with five different fish and chip seafood options available. As one reviewer on Yelp sums it up, "A local gem, delicious fish and chips, but so much more!" The fish tacos also come highly recommended, as does the octopus and flan. Flashy is not the Oliveros' style, so you can expect everything to be served in a casual but elevated manner.
A satisfied customer on Yelp says, "Awe-inspiring food is made in this little restaurant nestled beside a nail salon and parking lot ... It's not one of those pretentious places where things look artsy and prices are high and there's no flavor. No! The food here is so inventive and delicious and fresh." Another writes, "Always fresh, quality ingredients, perfectly prepared and elevated just enough so the food is subtly sophisticated." That's not bad for a restaurant that started as a takeout joint.