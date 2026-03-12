New York's Hidden Seafood Gem For Wild-Caught Fish And Stunning Italian Dishes

New York is home to some of the finest restaurants in the world, and many people wait months or even years for a coveted reservation at the most famous ones. But if you're ever craving seafood, then it could be worth taking a drive out of the city to Westchester County, where you'll find a hidden gem known for its locally-sourced menu and crave-worthy fish and chips.

Brothers Fish and Chips is located in the charming village of Ossining, located less than an hour north of Manhattan along the Hudson. Ossining is generally known for its affordable house prices and historic prison rather than its culinary scene, but the wild-caught seafood at Brothers has put it on the map in recent years. This casual fine dining spot was opened by two brothers, Kevin and Elmer Oliveros, who came from a family of chefs and food lovers that dreamed of one day opening a seafood restaurant.

They did just that in 2010, when they bought the takeout fish and chip shop that Elmer Oliveros was working in at the time. The brothers changed the eatery's name, started serving more intricate dishes, and eventually began attracting so many customers that a sit-down location was opened next door. The seasonal menus at Brothers Fish and Chips, which are curated according to what's available at the market, are beloved for their freshness, simplicity, and commitment to quality.