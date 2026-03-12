How To Plate And Serve Pupusas

If you don't have El Salvador on your upcoming travel plans, the good news is that you can bring one of the most iconic dishes from the country to your kitchen: pupusas. After all, pupusas are a dish from El Salvador that everyone should try at least once. These masa-based rounds are like the lovechild of a tamale and a quesadilla; the corn or rice flour dough encases a filling of beans, meat, cheese, and more. While pupusas are arguably the it-girl of the plate, how (and what) you serve them matters.

In order to get some expert insight, we talked to Kim Grimmett, chef and creator of Dances With Knives. "For plating, I like to keep it simple with two or three pupusas overlapping each other on a plate with a scoop of curtido on the side and a small dish of salsa roja," she says. The curtido, which she describes as a lightly fermented slaw, adds a complementary tang to the pupusas, while the salsa roja offers heat. It would be a mistake to think of either of these sides as just a garnish, though. "The acidity of the fermented cabbage rounds out the richness of the filling and the corn masa dough," she says. When you get all three of these components in the same bite, you'll get the perfect harmony of brightness, heat, acidity, and heartiness — which is what truly brings this iconic El Salvadorian dish alive.