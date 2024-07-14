Pupusas Are The El Salvadorian Dish Everyone Should Try Once

There is one dish in El Salvador that is making all the, ahem, rounds: pupusas. These thick, pillowy tortillas are made of corn masa, stuffed with a variety of delicious fillings, and cooked on a griddle until golden brown. When bitten into, the crunchy exterior and soft inside create a satisfying contrast. Common throughout much of Central America, pupusas are similar to Colombia and Venezuela's arepas and Mexico's gorditas.

Pupusas are believed to have originated centuries ago with the pre-Columbian Pipil tribes of El Salvador. Their name likely comes from the Pipil word "pupusawa," which means "to puff up." Artifacts, including pupusa-making tools and preserved pupusa ingredients, were discovered at the Joya de Cerén archaeological site.

Pupusas hold a special place in Salvadoran culture, often enjoyed as a staple street food or homemade comfort dish. They are also a social tradition, bringing families and communities together during festivals and gatherings. From the Fiestas Agostinas to the Festival del Maíz, pupusas are often a central part of the festivities, sometimes even featuring pupusa eating competitions. Pupusas even have a dedicated day of celebration, National Pupusa Day, which is observed annually in El Salvador on November 10. Pupusa making is considered quite the art form, requiring skilled hands to shape a perfect round, as beginners often struggle and end up with square pupusas. Careful formation is also crucial to ensure the filling doesn't leak out during the cooking process.