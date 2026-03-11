Give Ceviche A Flavor-Packed Upgrade With This Tangy Liquid

Ceviche has one rule and, as long as you're using fresh ingredients, you're abiding by it. (Well, with raw fish, there's also food safety to consider, but that's more of a law). Pay those (two) things mind, and you have a dish that simply does not miss. Acid, seafood, a pinch of salt — a simple ceviche is classic. Yet it also lends itself as a canvas. You can embolden it with onions and chiles. Now it's Peruvian. (It's always Peruvian). Of course, there are vegan ceviches, or others that include fish as one of a dozen other components. Apart from the protein, you can modify the base juice of ceviche easily, and one way to infuse yours with a tangy profile is to add a dash of kimchi brine.

The liquid that you brine ceviche in is otherwise known as leche de tigre. In order to denature the proteins that turn raw fish, shrimp, or octopus into safe-to-eat ceviche, your leche de tigre must have a high acid content and completely cover your seafood during the "cooking" phase. Depending on how much kimchi brine is in the jar or can you intend to use, you may not be able to replace it one-to-one with lime juice. In any case, it becomes a modifier that can give your ceviche a funky new dimension. There's always room to consider the best ways to pair the type of kimchi you have with the type of fish you should use for ceviche.