Coca-Cola's Original Can Was A Wartime Creation (And Is A Valuable Find Now)

Besides the distinctively contoured glass bottle that preceded it, there are arguably few more recognizable examples of American iconography than the aluminum Coca-Cola can. Yet this cultural touchstone for the soft drink industry might not have achieved such ubiquity were it not for Coca-Cola's long-standing relationship with the United States military. It is thanks to this that early models of the Coke can have become prized collectibles which can fetch a surprisingly high price today, with some examples going for upwards of $200.

Canned beverages first appeared in the market in 1935, firstly with beer, but with soda following shortly thereafter, though manufacturers were still figuring out how to prevent the drinks from acquiring an unpalatable metallic taste. Coca-Cola produced sample models for 16- and 32-ounce cone top cans in 1936, but neither went into production.

By World War II, Coca-Cola had achieved global popularity. In Germany, the drink enjoyed great success prior to the conflict's outbreak, but after exports of Coca-Cola syrup were cut off, the company's German subsidiary was forced to invent Fanta as an alternative. Meanwhile, Coca-Cola President Robert Woodruff declared that every American serviceman would get a bottle of Coca-Cola for five cents "wherever he is and whatever it costs the company." As a result, U.S. forces would consume over five billion bottles of Coke by the war's end.

By 1955, Coca-Cola had developed its first canned Cokes as a resilient alternative to the more breakable bottles, and began selling them to overseas servicemen. In 1959, the company began test-marketing canned Coca-Cola in five U.S. cities. Coke cans from this period are now considered eminently collectible due to their rarity and historical value.